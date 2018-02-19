How to make perfect pancake mix
All you need to make the most delicious pancakes this Shrove Tuesday
It wouldn't be Shrove Tuesday without pancakes, but if you still haven't perfected your pancake batter or don't know how to make pancake mix, we've got the perfect failsafe recipe. Whether you love savoury pancakes or prefer to add sweet toppings such as sugar and lemon, chocolate sauce or ice cream, this recipe will work for everyone. Not only is this recipe quick and easy to make, but it also requires only a few ingredients - most of which you probably already have at home. Need inspiration for toppings? Check out our top pick of sweet and savoury pancake recipes.
You can make in advance and chill for up to eight hours before use.
Makes 8-10 pancakes
Ingredients
- 75g/3oz plain flour
- Pinch of salt
- 2 large eggs
- 150ml/1⁄4pt milk
- A little oil for frying
GALLERY: The best restaurants around the UK for Pancake Day
To serve:
3 lemons
Sugar
Method
- Place the flour, salt and eggs in a large bowl with half the milk. Whisk until lump-free.
- Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Or place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend. Pour the mixture into a jug.
- Heat a 20cm/8in diameter non-stick frying pan, drizzle a little oil in the centre and spread it around with a piece of scrunched kitchen paper.
- Pour a little batter into the pan and immediately tilt to spread it thinly and evenly.
- Cook for 2 minutes or until the top is set and the base golden. Turn the pancake over with a spatula – or, if you are feeling brave, flip!
- Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the base of the pancake is golden. Transfer to a plate and keep warm. Interleave with greaseproof paper as you make a stack.
- Squeeze lemon juice and sprinkle sugar on the pancake, roll and serve.