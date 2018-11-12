Prince Philip's favourite foods revealed – and try one of his signature recipes The Duke of Edinburgh is a keen foodie

Just like his wife the Queen, Prince Philip is a keen foodie. As well as sharing his alternative recipe suggestions and favourite international dishes with kitchen staff at Buckingham Palace, it has emerged that the Duke of Edinburgh also enjoys experimenting with "good, simple cooking" at home, creating meals to share with his wife and their family.

The new book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, which has been compiled from former royal footman Charles Oliver’s diaries and recipes, shares anecdotes about Philip’s passion for cooking and reveals his most ambitious dish was "snipe, which, after shooting it at Sandringham, he plucked, cleaned and prepared himself".

Prince Philip enjoys trying different dishes and cooking for his family

Charles wrote of Prince Philip’s culinary flair: "Breakfast and supper snacks are his specialities. Wherever he goes, he insists on his electric glass-lidded frying pan being packed so that he can do the cooking. For breakfast, bacon, eggs and sausages are his usual raw materials, though he often cooks kidneys and omelettes."

He added: "The Prince is also adept at producing quick, light supper snacks, which he and the Queen often enjoy after they have dismissed the servants for the night. Dishes include scrambled eggs and smoked haddock, mushrooms sautéed in butter with bacon, Scotch woodcock (scrambled eggs with anchovies on toast) with mushrooms, and omelette with bacon."

Prince Philip’s own recipes for Mushrooms à la Crème has also been shared, so foodies can try a royal-approved dish for themselves…

Prince Philip’s Mushrooms à la Crème recipe:

Ingredients:

1 lb mushrooms

2 oz flour

2 oz butter

milk

2 tablespoons cream

croutons

salt and pepper

Method:

Clean and dry the mushrooms but don’t peel. Slice them into a pan and simmer in butter for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour, stir gently, and cook for a further 2 minutes or so. Season, add heated (but not boiled) milk and simmer for a further 3 minutes. Now stir in the cream, immediately reheat well, and serve scattered with croutons of fried bread.

