The best gin advent calendars for 2018 Gin-gle bells, gin-gle bells, gin-gle all the way

Advent calendars have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years - a flimsy chocolate in the shape of a penguin simply doesn’t cut it for us any more (although actually, we probably still wouldn’t say no…), so we’re queueing up for the best in beauty or booze filled ones. You may have seen enough wine ones for your whole family, but what if you’re tipple of choice is a trusty G&T? Turns out, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options if you’re a gin lover, so pop a few limes on your next food delivery and get ready to get into the spirit (pun intended) of Christmas.

Fever Tree Ultimate Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar

This beautiful calendar has just twelve doors but aims to pair the gin to the tonics (think Bumble for booze) so that you can enjoy a truly unique G&T each day. Instead of the calendar being curated by the brand of gin, the iconic mixer chooses the perfect blended gin for each tonic water. Which means, you get to sample TWELVE different brands of gin - so you’ll be a connoisseur of them all by New Year. Gin-ius.

£66, Waitrose

The Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar

Brace yourselves for a very boozy December as this calendar has a whopping 24 gins to merrily take you right until Christmas eve. Each gin features interesting blends of flavours and botanicals, such as Christmas tree needles, gingerbread, and even GOLD. Gin-credible.

£99.95, 31Dover

Drinks by the Dram Advent Calendar

For those of you who didn’t manage to take a gap year, this advent calendar aims to take your around the globe in 24 gins (and according to Instagram, they seem to be more about boozing than ticking off the seven wonders of the world, anyway). It uses little-known distillers with unique blends such as Seville orange or ‘Bathtub Navy Strength’ - so perhaps keep your tonic waters simple so you can appreciate the different flavours. Gin-teresting.

£124.95, 31Dover

Tipsy Tree with Flavoured Gin

There’s something extra special about advent calendars that just *look* that extra bit glam, isn’t there? Tipsy’s Tree’s gorgeous tree-shaped offering beautifully showcases the 24 bottles of flavoured gins and gin liqueurs so that you can really get excited every time you walk past your dining room table. Expect flavours such as English Raspberry, Yorkshire Tea, Mulled Winter Fruit, and Strawberries and Cream - we reckon it could convert anyone to gin with those. Ima-GIN-ative.

£140, First4Hampers

The Gin and Tonic Advent Calendar

Have you ever heard the advice about making sure you choose quality tonic, as it makes up three quarters of the drink? Well, you have now. So that you can choose your favourite, First4Hampers’ Gin and Tonic Advent Calendar has 24 different brands to choose from, with flavours such as Valencian Orange and Pomegranate and Basil to wrap around your tastebuds. The calendar also includes a full size bottle of gin to accompany your tonics, so you can conduct the month like a true experiment (making notes are optional). Gin-ventive.

£99, First4Hampers

