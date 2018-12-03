Prince William and Kate Middleton's indulgent Christmas dinner revealed The Cambridges may be spending Christmas with the Middletons this year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in for a treat if they spend Christmas with the Middleton family this year! Prince William and Kate are reportedly considering spending the holidays in Bucklebury with her family – and now the Duchess’ mum Carole Middleton has revealed exactly what she plans to cook for Christmas dinner.

Speaking to The Telegraph in her first ever interview, Carole said she would typically serve her guests an indulgent lunch of smoked salmon with champagne and wait until the evening to enjoy the traditional Christmas dinner. However, that may change this year. "With young grandchildren, maybe we'll move that forward and have it at lunchtime," she said.

Christmas lunch at the Middleton's is traditionally champagne and smoked salmon

There will also be a vegan option on offer as Carole has recently started to follow a plant-based diet. "Or maybe that should be flexitarian," she said. "If I go to someone's house for dinner, I’m not going to make a fuss. For Christmas, I’d probably have two options – very traditional and something vegan."

The Middletons will also enjoy lots of mince pies, mulled wine and mistletoe – Carole’s essentials for Christmas. It’s set to be an extra special Christmas for the family in 2018, as there are two new family members to share it with. Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child Prince Louis in April, while Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews’ first child Arthur was born in October.

Carole Middleton opened up about her Christmas traditions in a new interview

Although Prince William, Kate and their children traditionally spend Christmas at the Sandringham estate with the Queen and other members of the royal family, it has been suggested that they may choose to spend it with her family this year. Kate’s brother James Middleton recently hinted that he expects to celebrate the day with both of his siblings, as he opened up about his plans for a family Christmas.

In an interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, James explained: "I welcome people into our family home," before adding: "I want it to feel like it's their home." Describing what the Middleton Christmas is like, he said: "There'll be turkey, champagne and some wine…" then continued: "For me it's all about family… It's one where we can all regroup."

