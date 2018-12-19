Christmas 2018 supermarket opening times for Tesco, M&S and more What shops are open over Christmas? Here's all you need to know

Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry, but no matter how well prepared you are, there will inevitably come a time when your food and drink supplies run low and you have to stock up on the essentials. Ensure you're not caught out with our guide to when the major supermarkets such as Tesco and Asda are open over Christmas and New Year.

Marks & Spencer:

You'll have to stock up if you want M&S treats for over Christmas, as stores will be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Look for more details about your local store here.

Christmas Eve: 6am-5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec: 9am-7pm

New Year's Eve: 8:30am-5pm

New Year's Day: CLOSED

Tesco:

Wondering about Tesco Christmas opening hours? Luckily, many stores will be open over the festive period, with all stores open on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve. The only day shops will completely close is Christmas Day. Check your local store opening times here.

Christmas Eve: All stores will be open 12am - 7pm

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Shoppers are advised to check online to find out details for their local branch, as some stores will operate reduced opening hours.

New Year's Eve: You'll be able to stock up for your New Year celebrations as all stores will be open, and most operating their normal Sunday trading hours.

Morrisons:

Morrisons opening times have been restricted over Christmas and New Year, however stores are open on all days except for Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve: 5am-6pm

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Stores will open from 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-4pm

New Year's Day: Stores will open from 9am-6pm.

Sainsbury's:

Sainsbury's Christmas opening will be restricted throughout the festive period, but it is only on Christmas Day that all stores will be closed.

Christmas Eve: Sainsbury's supermarkets will be open from 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: The majority of stores will be open across the UK from 9am-4pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-5pm.

Asda:

What time does Asda close on Christmas Eve? And are any shops open on Christmas Day? Here's all you need to know.

Christmas Eve: Asda stores will open from midnight - 6pm.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: The majority of Asda stores will be open between 9am-6pm on Boxing Day.

New Year's Eve: 8am-7pm

New Year's Day: Supermarkets will open from 10am-5pm. Check your branch online via Asda's online Store Finder.

Aldi:

Looking for Aldi opening hours and closing times this Christmas? The supermarket will be closing all stores on three days over the festive season, so don't miss out!

Christmas Eve: Aldi stores will be open 8am-6pm.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: All stores will be closed.

New Year's Eve: Aldi stores will open from 8am-6pm.

New Year's Day: All stores will be closed.

Lidl:

Budget supermarket Lidl is also running restricted opening hours this Christmas.

Christmas Eve: Stores will open from 8am-6pm.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: All stores will be closed.

New Year's Eve: All UK stores will be open 8am-6pm.

New Year's Day: All stores will be closed.

Waitrose:

Last but no means least, Waitrose will also be restricting trading hours over Christmas and the New Year.

Christmas Eve: The majority of stores will be open from 7.30am-6pm on 24 December.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: All stores will be closed.

New Year's Eve: Most stores will open from 8am-6pm.

New Year's Day: CLOSED

