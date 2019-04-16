Marks & Spencer drops the BEST Easter egg collection of all time There's something for everyone

Easter is just around the corner and aside from the four-day weekend, we have chocolate on our minds (no change there, then!). Chocolate eggs to be exact. This year, we're loving Marks and Spencer's range which caters for all types of people in your life like the friend who loves yoga or the niece who's obsessed with unicorns or the parent you want to let know is the 'bees knees'.

Yoga Bunny, £6

The impressive collection has been developed over a number of years by Katy Patino, official Easter Egg Developer for the brand (dream job alert!) and it's impressive. There are 17 in total to choose from, among our favourites are the Milk Chocolate Colosseum Egg, which has a beautiful carved facade and is handpainted with subtle gold glitter and filled with individual praline eggs. The Prosecco Egg is another hit as is the Jazzy Egg which is covered in vibrant hundreds and thousands. The showstopper has to be the Rugy Egg though which is pink in colour. Eye-catching with its angular shape, it's taken the company decades to develop as it's been made using newly discovered ruby cocoa beans.

Moonbean the Unicorn, £5

For those with special dietary requirements, luckily you don't have to miss out on your sweet tooth fix on Sunday. M&S bought back its dairy-free chocolate egg which has proved popular since launching in 2014.

Ruby Chocolate Egg, £10

Will you pick any of these eggs up this year? We'll be devouring them all…