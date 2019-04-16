How to make the ultimate Easter bunny biscuits Consider the long weekend's activities sorted

Got the long weekend ahead and beginning to panic about how to keep the kids busy? Well consider your plans taken care of. Baking is a great way to keep children entertained over the Easter holidays, and the good news is we've discovered the perfect seasonal treat that all the family can enjoy– these bunny jolly ginger biscuits from Biscuiteers. While, of course, there are plenty of sweet treats available to order online, we think it's much more fun and rewarding to bake and ice your own at home! Read on for your step-by-step guide…

Biscuit Ingredients:

350g plain flour

100g self-raising flour

1 tablespoon of ground ginger

125g granulated sugar

125g salted butter, diced

125g golden syrup

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Recipe:

Preheat the oven to 170°c/350°f/gas mark 4 before you begin making your gingerbread.

Sift the flours together into a mixing bowl, add the sugar and ground ginger, and mix well. Add the butter. Using just the tips of your fingers, rub together the ingredients until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

When all the butter is evenly mixed in, make a well in the centre and add the syrup and the egg. M ix well, drawing in any of the flour left at the sides of the bowl and stop as soon as a ball has formed.

Place the dough onto your clean worktop. Divide into two and squash the dough into two even-sized flat discs. Cover and chill until ready to use, or roll out immediately.

Place the dough on a sheet of parchment and begin by gently squashing the dough down with a rolling pin or your hands. Cover with a second sheet of parchment and then use the rolling pin to roll out properly. The top sheet of paper may crinkle from time to time, just peel it off and smooth it down gently before starting to roll again. Gently roll the dough until it is 5mm thick all over, then transfer the whole sheet of rolled dough still sandwiched between its sheets of parchment to a baking tray and place in the fridge to chill for at least 20 – 30 minutes before cutting.

Whilst your dough is firming up, you can draw out your gingerbread man template on a piece of parchment paper. Once this is done, score around the dough and template carefully to get your shapes.

Remove your tray from the fridge and lay the templates out on the dough. Using a sharp knife, score around each one gently and peel away any excess dough. If you want to make these into decorations, make a hole at the top of each gingerbread man, leave a 1cm gap from the top.

Bake your gingerbread on the parchment paper for 30 mins at 170°C. Cool them completely before starting to decorate.

Preparing the icing:

Once your gingerbread men have come out of the oven and cooled down, now the fun can begin.

You will need to make a batch of the flood and line icing , for the line icing you will need it in white, orange, green, pink, grey and brown. Icing Tip: Your line icing will need to be the consistency of toothpaste. Then just plain white flood icing.

All-in-one icing recipe:

150ml cold water

900g royal icing mix

Using the image above as a guide, draw around the shape of the jolly ginger with your white line icing, make sure you give the head a pair of floppy rabbit ears. Then let your icing dry at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Fill in the biscuit with your white flood icing, be careful not to overfill. For any bubbles that appear, pop these with a cocktail stick.

Carefully place your Easter rabbits onto a baking tray and then into an oven that has been set to the lowest temperature (usually around 50°C), leave them for approximately 40 minutes or until the flood icing has set hard.