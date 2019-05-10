What is Jamie Oliver's net worth? The Quick & Easy Food star's fortune revealed Everything you need to know about the celebrity chef and father of five

Jamie Oliver has been a regular fixture on our TV screens for 20 years since his debut BBC show, The Naked Chef. In the two decades that have passed, not only has he had a successful career as a TV chef, he has also published 20 cookbooks, launched his own restaurant chain and cookery school, and spearheaded several campaigns, such as the #AdEnough scheme to protect children from junk food advertising. Oh, and welcomed five children with his wife Jools. But just what is Jamie Oliver’s net worth? We’ve broken down everything you need to know about the celebrity chef…

What is Jamie Oliver’s net worth?

According to Spear’s, Jamie has a net worth of £240million, which is thanks to his successful cookbooks, television shows and restaurant group. The father-of-five started his culinary career at the age of 16 when he enrolled in Westminster Catering College, and he got his first taste of fame with a starring appearance in the documentary Christmas at the River Café in 1996, which spawned his very own show, The Naked Chef.

TV shows

The Naked Chef first aired in 1999 and ran for three series on BBC2, with each episode focused around cooking for different social events in Jamie’s life, such as birthday parties and romantic dates with Jools. The chef then moved to Channel 4 where he has presented several cooking shows and documentaries, such as Jamie’s Kitchen and Jamie’s 15 Minute Meals.

Cookbooks

Jamie has released many cookbooks throughout his career, many of which are linked to his TV shows. In 2015, Jamie became only the second British author – after J.K. Rowling – to sell more than £150million worth of books.

Restaurants

The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group has had huge successes – and losses – since Jamie launched his very first Jamie’s Italian restaurant in 2008. At its peak, there were 42 Jamie’s Italian restaurants in the UK, along with franchises in the UAE, Australia, and Canada among others. The chef also had a chain of cooking schools and delis called Recipease – all of which closed by the end of 2015 – and a BBQ meat-based restaurant called Barbecoa in London.

Campaigns

Throughout his career, Jamie has spearheaded several major campaigns in a bid to help the nation eat healthier and better quality food. Jamie’s School Dinner campaign and programme resulted in big changes to the food served in schools, while his #AdEnough campaign aims to put a 9pm watershed for junk food adverts on television and online, and remove them from public transport entirely.

Financial difficulty

Although Jamie has achieved huge success, it hasn’t come without its difficulties. Jamie has confessed to making some bad business decisions, and was forced to close several of his restaurants after Jamie’s Italian amassed debts of £71.5million, and Barbecoa Ltd went into administration, forcing him to close one of the two central London restaurants. Talking to Woman's Weekly, he said: "Restaurant years are like dog years, so ten years is a very long time. It’s been a dark time… there’s been not-so-nice darkness."

Family life and marriage with Jools Oliver

One constant through Jamie’s life has been his relationship with his wife Jools, who he married in 2000 and with whom he shares five children – Poppy Honey, 17, Daisy Boo, 16, Petal Blossom, ten, Buddy Bear, eight, and River Rocket, two. And despite having their hands full with their five children, Jamie admitted they still haven’t ruled out adding to their brood with baby number six!

