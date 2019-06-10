The one food Holly Willoughby will NEVER eat - and it will surprise you What's your verdict on the matter?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were joined by world-renowned chef Angela Hartnett on Monday's This Morning, as they watched her cook a gorgeous summer pasta dish. The chef admitted that she cheats the rules when it comes to pasta, but there's one dish she'll always stick to tradition with - and that's pizza. She said: "You know what, I'm authentic about pizza. I don't believe in pineapple on pizza, I think it's wrong…" And Holly agreed, replying: "I think it's wrong … I think any fruit on pizza is weird. Any fruit in any sort of cooking I don't like, apart from like, an apple tart."

When Angela asked if she'd ever eaten ham and pineapple together, Holly replied venomously: "NO! I don't get that."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's diet revealed - this is what she eats to lose weight

Phillip belonged in the other camp, saying he was a fan of pineapple on pizza. "I'd do it," he said. "I'm not sure I'd order it, but it's a Hawaiian pizza."

TRY: Angela Hartnett's recipe for mussels with tomato sauce

Angela warned that she could fall out with him over the debate, and admitted she once fell out with a boy on a date because he wanted pineapple on his pizza. "I knew there and then that this relationship wouldn't go anywhere," she revealed. Phil commented directly to the camera: "That's harsh!"

Holly is a self-confessed foodie, and in the segment told Angela that she just can't master the Yorkshire pudding, but having said that, it would appear that she does have some skills in the kitchen, once telling Asda Good Living magazine that her go-to weekday dinner would be: "Carbonara. Just mix pasta, egg yolk, Parmesan, pepper and ham – done!"