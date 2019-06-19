VIDEO: The guys from BOSH! share their vegan recipe for Piri Piri Chorizo bake We're so cooking this

Now this looks delicious! The lovely Henry and Ian of vegan recipe channel BOSH! have teamed up with us at HELLO! to bring you one of their favourite recipes from their new cook book Bish Bash BOSH! The duo are known for their delicious plant-based meals and boast a huge 1.9m followers on Facebook alone. More and more people are choosing to go vegan, with the likes of Ellie Goulding, Madonna and Miley Cyrus fans of the meat and dairy-free diet.

Here, the BOSH! boys share their recipe for Piri Piri chorizo bake, which looks packed with flavour and the best bit is you cook the dish in one tray. Loving the simplicity! Watch the video for the full recipe…

