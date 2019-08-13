Don't miss out on bubbly - here's the BEST non-alcoholic spritz to toast on National Prosecco Day No alcohol, no problem!

Abstaining from alcohol? Whether its part of your summer detox or alcohol just isn't for you, this fizzy, fruity thirstquencher packs a flavoursome punch. The secret ingrediant of balsamic vinegar in this non-alcoholic drink adds a novel twist making it a perfect addition to your summer BBQ set to impress your guests.

Serves 4 Preparation time 2 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 150ml/¼pt tonic water

• 450ml/16fl oz lemonade

• 1 tsp balsamic vinegar

• BerryWorld strawberries, hulled and halved, and raspberries

• Ice

• Cucumber and mint, to decorate

INSTRUCTIONS

Pour the tonic, lemonade and balsamic vinegar into a large jug and mix well.

Add the berries and ice.

To serve, pour into tumblers and garnish with cucumber slices and a sprig of mint.

Co-ordinated by Sarah Hamilton-Walker