David Beckham reveals his UNUSUAL 'over the top' breakfast for Harper

David Beckham took to Instagram to share a photo of the unusual breakfast spread he had prepared for daughter Harper on Thursday. The dad-of-four posted a picture on his Stories, which he captioned: "I think Daddy might be going over the top on the breakfast design." David had prepared a plate of spaghetti hoops with a slice of toast cut into an 'H', which was accompanied by slices of poached pear, a glass of water and a cup of Bovril.

David Beckham has shared a photo of his 'over the top' breakfast for Harper

It's not the first time fans have been given an insight into the Beckham breakfasts. Health-conscious Victoria regularly gives a glimpse of her morning meals – from scrambled eggs and smoothies to fresh fruit and her sprouted grain breakfast cereal. Victoria also likes to ensure her children eat a balanced diet too. She previously shared a recipe for a cereal she makes for her kids, called Cacao Crunch, which includes oats, almonds, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned a video showing her making the cereal.

David and Victoria share four children together

David, 44, and Victoria, 45, are devoted parents, who share the same values when it comes to raising their children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight. Speaking previously to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."