Marks & Spencer just released a cheese advent calendar and fans are in meltdown

There's no doubt that advent calendars get more and more exciting every year. No longer is it the simple choice of what brand of chocolate you prefer or which famous character you would like printed across the front. Oh no, now we have beauty advent calendars, alcoholic advent calendars and even jewellery advent calendars. However, we may have just come across the most exciting advent calendar yet, get prepared for your choice of cheese advent calendars for 2019!

Marks & Spencer Collection Cheese Advent Calendar 2019

Yes, it's nice to have stinky, posh cheese now and then but when it comes down to it everyone knows that Chedder is one of the most popular cheeses out there. Well, it appears that the geniuses over at Marks & Spencer are definitely aware of that fact as they have released their first-ever cheddar cheese advent calendar, the 'Collection Cheese Advent Calendar' and it's available now. The calendar is set to be a huge hit, bursting with 24 bars of M&S's best Cheddar for you to open throughout the leadup to Christmas and *spoiler alert* a cheeky cheese and cranberry Santa for Christmas Day - and all for only £15, how grate! *Sorry*

Collection Cheese Advent Calendar, £15, Marks and Spencer - Only In-store

Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar 2019

The Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar was the first cheese advent calendar to hit the mainstream market, meaning these professionals sure know how to release an epic calendar. For this year's 24-door model, behind each door, you will find a mini chesse from a large variety of different cheeses. From Wensleydale to Applewood and even Mexicana, there is a cheese for everyone - or just you, depending on how generous you're feeling. One of the best parts about this cheese advent calendar? Along with the individual cheeses, there are also cheesy jokes waiting for you behind each door - Christmas crackers who?

Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £21, Ilchester at Amazon

The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar 2019

This is one for the experimental cheese lovers out there, although you'd be silly to miss out on all the fun this calendar promises. Boasting an array of weird and wonderful cheese flavours, most you've probably never heard of before, this advent calendar is a must-have for the cheese lover in your life. Packed with 24 different pieces of cheese, there are flavours such as Orange and Whisky, Charcol Cheddar, Gin and Tonic Cheddar and of course, the extra speical Xmas flavour, we're talking a Christmas pudding and brandy cheddar - yes, really! - all which come in different coloured wax cheese truckles, think Babybels but with the ultimate luxury upgrade, Merry Cheesemas! *We'll stop now*

The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar, £35.99, The Chuckling Cheese at Amazon

