Mary Berry's classic Coffee and Walnut traybake recipe is the perfect winter indulgence

You don't have to be a coffee fan to like coffee and walnut cake, especially when it's a Mary Berry recipe! Here Mary shares with HELLO! her classic coffee and walnut traybake recipe and trust us when we say, this luxurious traybake is iconic for a reason. No fear if you do not like walnuts as Mary has said: "Coffee and walnuts go particularly well together, but you can use other nuts for this recipe if you prefer."
MORE: You need to try this cinnamon and plum traybake recipe!
INGREDIENTS:
225 g (8 oz) softened butter
225 g (8 oz) light muscovado sugar
275 g (10 oz) self-raising flour
2 level teaspoons baking powder
4 large eggs
2 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons coffee essence
75 g (3 oz) chopped walnuts
For the icing
75 g (3 oz) softened butter
225 g (8 oz) sifted icing sugar
2 teaspoons milk
2 teaspoons coffee essence
walnut halves
INSTRUCTIONS:
To make the cake:
Step 1:
Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.
Step 2:
Grease a 30 x 23 cm (12 x 9 in) traybake or roasting tin then line the base with baking parchment.
Step 3:
Measure all the cake ingredients into a large bowl and beat until well blended. Turn the mixture into the prepared tin and level the top. Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 35–40 minutes or until the cake has shrunk from the sides of the tin and springs back when pressed in the centre with your fingertips.
Step 4:
Leave to cool in the tin.
To make the Icing:
Step 1:
Beat together the butter with the icing sugar, milk and coffee essence. S
Step 2:
Spread evenly over the cold cake using a palette knife
Step 3:
Decorate with the walnut halves and cut 21 pieces.
TOP TIP:
If you like, you can use instant coffee granules instead of coffee essence. Mix 2 teaspoons with 2 tablespoons of water.
This recipe is from Mary Berry’s Baking Bible published by BBC Books, £20, photography copyright Dan Jones. Buy on Amazon here.
OTHER: Impress your dinner party guests with this layered berry meringue cake recipe