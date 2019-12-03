Mary Berry's classic Coffee and Walnut traybake recipe is the perfect winter indulgence The perfect coffee cake recipe

You don't have to be a coffee fan to like coffee and walnut cake, especially when it's a Mary Berry recipe! Here Mary shares with HELLO! her classic coffee and walnut traybake recipe and trust us when we say, this luxurious traybake is iconic for a reason. No fear if you do not like walnuts as Mary has said: "Coffee and walnuts go particularly well together, but you can use other nuts for this recipe if you prefer."

INGREDIENTS:

225 g (8 oz) softened butter

225 g (8 oz) light muscovado sugar

275 g (10 oz) self-raising flour

2 level teaspoons baking powder

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons coffee essence

75 g (3 oz) chopped walnuts

For the icing

75 g (3 oz) softened butter

225 g (8 oz) sifted icing sugar

2 teaspoons milk

2 teaspoons coffee essence

walnut halves

INSTRUCTIONS:

To make the cake:

Step 1:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.

Step 2:

Grease a 30 x 23 cm (12 x 9 in) traybake or roasting tin then line the base with baking parchment.

Step 3:

Measure all the cake ingredients into a large bowl and beat until well blended. Turn the mixture into the prepared tin and level the top. Bake in the pre-heated oven for about 35–40 minutes or until the cake has shrunk from the sides of the tin and springs back when pressed in the centre with your fingertips.

Step 4:

Leave to cool in the tin.

To make the Icing:

Step 1:

Beat together the butter with the icing sugar, milk and coffee essence. S

Step 2:

Spread evenly over the cold cake using a palette knife

Step 3:

Decorate with the walnut halves and cut 21 pieces.

TOP TIP:

If you like, you can use instant coffee granules instead of coffee essence. Mix 2 teaspoons with 2 tablespoons of water.

This recipe is from Mary Berry’s Baking Bible published by BBC Books, £20, photography copyright Dan Jones. Buy on Amazon here.

