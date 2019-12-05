Looking to spice up your mince pie recipe this year? Well, then look no further than this mince pie recipe with orange and cinnamon crumble topping - the perfect twist on the Christmas classic. Plus, they only take 20 minutes to make!

Mince Pies with Orange and Cinnamon Crumble Topping

Preparation and cooking time: 20 mins, Serves 12

INGREDIENTS:

375g shortcrust pastry

250g good quality mincemeat

50g plain flour

4 tbsp demerara sugar

40g butter

finely grated zest of ½ orange

1 tsp ground cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Pre-heat the oven to 200ºC/fan 180ºC fan oven/gas 6.

Step 2

Thinly roll out the pastry and using a 7.5-9cm pastry cutter, cut out as many disks as you can, re-rolling the trimmings as you go. Press the disks into the holes of one or two 12 hole patty tins.

Step 3

Spoon a couple of teaspoons of mincemeat into each pastry case and set aside.

Step 4

To make the crumble topping, rub together the flour, demerara sugar, butter, orange zest and cinnamon until you have a chunky crumble mixture. Scatter over the top of the mincemeat and place in the oven for around 15 minutes or until the mince pies are golden and the tops are crisp.

Step 5

Remove from the oven and leave to cool for a few minutes before taking out of the tins. Cool on a wire rack and dust with icing sugar to serve.

