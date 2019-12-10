Tom Kerridge's sprout tops, chestnuts and bacon recipe is a sprout lover's dream

Looking for a brussel sprouts recipe for Christmas this year? Well, then look no further than Tom Kerridge's sprout tops, chestnuts and bacon recipe - a sprout lovers dream side for Christmas dinner!

INGREDIENTS

500g picked and washed sprout tops

200g smoked streaky bacon cut into lardons

200g vacpac of chestnuts

100g butter

Salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

In a large sauté pan, melt the butter and cook the bacon until it is well browned and crispy.

Step 2

Add the chestnuts and cook until they start to break up a little. This will take about 2-3 minutes.

Step 3

Add the sprout tops and season.

Step 4

Stir until just wilted and serve straight away. This will only take a few minutes, be careful not to overcook them.

