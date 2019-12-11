How to make a Snowball Fizz - the perfect Christmas cocktail to make this party season

It's Christmas folks, so that means it's time to entertain friends and family. Granted, a glass of Prosecco is always a winner, but this year we're going to go the extra mile with Warninks Advocaat and make a SNOWBALL fizz. We might not get snow in the UK on Christmas day but don't let that bother you, because this Snowball cocktail recipe will make you feel all festive this year.
Snowball Fizz cocktail
Serves 1, preparation time 5 minutes
INGREDIENTS
50ml Warninks Advocaat
20ml Vanilla syrup
80ml Prosecco
Icing sugar
One lemon
INSTRUCTIONS
Run a fresh lemon wedge around the side of a large cut coupe and dip the glass in a plate of icing sugar to create a dusted, snowy effect. Pour the Warninks into the glass and top with vanilla syrup and prosecco. Slice a piece of lemon rind, trim with scissors, twist and garnish.
