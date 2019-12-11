How to make a Snowball Fizz - the perfect Christmas cocktail to make this party season

It's Christmas folks, so that means it's time to entertain friends and family. Granted, a glass of Prosecco is always a winner, but this year we're going to go the extra mile with Warninks Advocaat and make a SNOWBALL fizz. We might not get snow in the UK on Christmas day but don't let that bother you, because this Snowball cocktail recipe will make you feel all festive this year.

Snowball Fizz cocktail

Serves 1, preparation time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

50ml Warninks Advocaat

20ml Vanilla syrup

80ml Prosecco

Icing sugar

One lemon

INSTRUCTIONS

Run a fresh lemon wedge around the side of a large cut coupe and dip the glass in a plate of icing sugar to create a dusted, snowy effect. Pour the Warninks into the glass and top with vanilla syrup and prosecco. Slice a piece of lemon rind, trim with scissors, twist and garnish.

