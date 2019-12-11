Le Creuset dishes are almost 50% off on Amazon right now Go, go, go!

Le Creuset dishes are the Queen of kitchen buys, and we’re entirely jealous of anyone who has one of their iconic casserole dishes. Unfortunately, at over £200, they’re out of most people’s price ranges - which is where Amazon comes in. The online retailer is offering daily discounts in the run-up to Christmas, and for Wednesday 11 December they’ve reduced the Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Shallow dish by nearly 50 per cent - which means we finally get to treat our loved-ones (or ourselves) to the present of dreams!

The dish usually costs £229, but today you can get hold of it for £129.99 in the burgundy colour. Suitable for use on all hob types, including induction, in the oven or under the grill, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, making it an excellent investment.

Le Creuset signature shallow casserole, was £229, now £129.99, Amazon

If you weren’t already sold, shoppers have been leaving glowing reviews of the kitchen classic. One wrote: “The lid is almost as heavy as the pot which guarantees to lock steam inside. It heats food evenly and keeps it warm when served on table. Easy to clean with hot water or a little bit soda for tough stains. Every kitchen should have one and it will last forever!”

The teal is also reduced, at £157.50.

Le Creuset signature shallow casserole, was £229, now £157.50, Amazon

If you’re keen to make the most of the deals, Yankee Candle’s festive jars are also currently reduced. Top of our wishlist is the Christmas Memories candle, which is currently nearly 40 per cent off.

Yankee Candle Christmas Memories jar, was £23.99, now £12.99, Amazon

The festive fragrance smells like gingerbread and cinnamon, and while the jars usually retail at £23.99, in the current offer they’re £14.99. Sold!

