Christmas 2019 supermarket opening times for Tesco, M&S and more What shops are open over Christmas? Here's all you need to know

Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry, but no matter how well prepared you are, there will inevitably come a time when your food and drink supplies run low and you have to stock up on the essentials. Ensure you're not caught out with our guide to when the major supermarkets such as Tesco and Asda are open over Christmas and New Year.

Marks & Spencer:

You'll have to stock up if you want M&S treats for over Christmas, as stores will be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Look for more details about your local store here.

Christmas Eve: 7am-5pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Eve: 7am-6pm, Simply food 8am-5pm

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm, Simply Food 9am-5pm

Tesco:

Wondering about Tesco Christmas opening hours? Luckily, many stores will be open over the festive period, with all stores open on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve. The only day shops will completely close is Christmas Day. Check your local store opening times here.

Christmas Eve: Tesco Extras, Superstores and Metro stores will open doors at their usual time on December 24 and close at 7pm.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Open from 9am to 6pm

New Year's Eve: You'll be able to stock up for your New Year celebrations as all stores will be open at their normal opening hours and close at 7pm

Morrisons:

Morrisons opening times have been restricted over Christmas and New Year, however stores are open on all days except for Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve: Open from 6am-6pm

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Stores will open from 9am-6pm.

New Year's Eve: Open from 7am-6pm

New Year's Day: Stores will open from 9am-6pm.

Sainsbury's:

Sainsbury's Christmas opening will be restricted throughout the festive period, but it is only on Christmas Day that all stores will be closed.

Christmas Eve: Sainsbury's supermarkets will be open from 6am-6pm.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: The majority of stores will be open across the UK from 9am-4pm.

New Year's Eve: 6am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-5pm.

Asda:

What time does Asda close on Christmas Eve? And are any shops open on Christmas Day? Here's all you need to know.

Christmas Eve: Opening times vary but all stores will close at 7pm

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Open 9am-6pm

New Year's Eve: 8am-7pm

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm

Aldi:

Looking for Aldi opening hours and closing times this Christmas? Don't miss out...

Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: All stores will be closed.

New Year's Eve: Aldi stores will open from 8am-6pm

New Year's Day: All stores will be closed.

Lidl:

Budget supermarket Lidl is also running restricted opening hours this Christmas, but stores within the M25 are open on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm (Except inside M25 8am –7pm)

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Closed (Except inside M25 10am –7pm)

New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm (Except inside M25 8am –8pm)

New Year's Day: All stores closed (Except inside the M25 10am-7pm)

Waitrose:

Last but no means least, Waitrose will also be restricting trading hours over Christmas and the New Year.

Christmas Eve: The majority of stores will be open from 7am-6pm on 24 December.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: All stores will be closed.

New Year's Eve: The majority of stores will be open from 7am-6pm on 24 December.

New Year's Day: The majority will open on New Year's Day, with average opening hours of 7am - 10pm, or 11am - 7pm.

