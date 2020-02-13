Valentine's Day meal deals for the perfect night in Romance your loved one with these delicious three-course meals

If you want to treat your other half to a fine-dining experience from the comfort of your own home this Valentine's Day, supermarket meal deals are so the way to go. M&S is famous for its regular meal deal package, but this 14th February a whole host of stores are offering great-value deals – from Waitrose to Morrisons. Scrumptious starters, mouth-watering mains and delicious desserts with a bottle of your favourite tipple thrown in sound like a perfect Valentine's night in to us. All offers listed below have a vegetarian dish and non-alcoholic drink options too.

Take a look at these fantastic Valentine's Day meal deals below…

Marks & Spencer Valentine's Day Dine In

Offer: £20 for a starter, main, side, dessert and drink. From 10-14 February.

You can always rely on good 'ol M&S for a cracking meal deal. This Valentine's the store has some great dishes on the menu - scallops in white wine sauce or leek and cheese soufflé hearts to start anyone? Mains include duck breasts with plum sauce and butternut and red onion en croute, with sides such as potato rosti cakes and extra-fine asparagus. The gin flavoured panna cotta and tarte au citron slices for dessert sound amazing, as does the ready-made passion fruit mojito with edible gold leaf in the drinks options. Conti Pruili Prosecco is available too!

Waitrose Valentine's Dinner for Two

Offer: £20 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert, plus a drink or chocolates. Valid 11 – 16 February.

Waitrose has a fabulous selection of dishes to choose from this Valentine's. Starters include options like an Italian antipasto platter or a vegan courgette and pea risotto, with mains ranging from yellowfin tuna steaks to coq au vin. You can choose two sides with this meal deal – we like the sound of the frites or spinach mornay – and for dessert, there's divine-sounding puds such as strawberry mousse hearts and passionfruit white chocolate tortes. Add a drink to your order like a bottle of red Tour Chapoux or go for a box of choccies.

MORE: The best Valentine’s Day chocolates to give this year

Tesco Valentine's Menu for Two

Offer: £20 for a starter, two mains, side, drink and dessert. Available 12 -16 February.

Tesco has joined the Valentine's meal deal gang with their own offering which sounds fantastic value. To start, go for a dish like hot smoked salmon and watercress tartlets or their smoky ketchup mushrooms. Mains include lamb shank with roasted veg and lobster mac and cheese. Delish! Add a side such as potato dauphinoise or the green vegetable trio. Finish with one of their desserts like double chocolate profiteroles, and add a drink like the Premier Cru Non-Vintage Champagne.

MORE: Marks & Spencer launches a heart-shaped PIZZA for Valentine's Day (and the sausage heart is back!)

Morrisons Valentine's Deal

Offer: £15 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert, drink or chocolates. From 11-16 February.

Pop along to Morrisons for this brilliant value meal-deal. We actually can't believe how much nosh you get for £15! Starters include camembert sharing bread or smoked salmon mousse and there are some classic dishes for mains – beef wellington or lamb shanks with rioja sauce. Sides include cauliflower cheese and chunky chips and how about one of these for dessert: Belgian chocolate pudding or raspberry panna cotta. Wash it all down with a bottle of Pinot Grigio Rose or go for the Best Marc De Champagne Truffles.