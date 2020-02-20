This strawberry and ricotta roll-up recipe is perfect for Pancake Day - and it only takes 10 minutes Roll up, roll up and try this recipe!

While there’s nothing wrong with serving pancakes with just a squeeze of fresh lemon and a sprinkling of sugar, there's no harm in upgrading your offering with this fun twist. This strawberry and ricotta roll-up recipe is the perfect treat - think if a fruit winder had the ultimate makeover, this would be it. Not only does it look divine and taste delicious, but it's also easy to make and only takes 10 minutes to cook - ready, steady, cook!

Serves 2, Preparation time 12 minutes, Cooking time 10 minutes

STRAWBERRY & RICOTTA ROLL-UPS

INGREDIENTS:

• 150g/5oz plain flour

• 2 large British Lion eggs

• 300ml/1/2pt semi-skimmed milk

• A little vegetable oil or melted butter

• 1 x 200g tub of ricotta

• Zest of 1 lemon

• Few drops of vanilla essence

• 1 tbsp honey

• 150g/5oz strawberries, rinsed, hulled and sliced

• Icing sugar, for dusting

• Few fresh mint leaves, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Sift the flour into a bowl to get rid of any lumps.

2. Add the eggs to the flour along with around a quarter of the milk. Whisk until smooth then gradually whisk in the remaining milk.

3. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add a small amount of oil or butter and, using a few sheets of scrunched up kitchen paper, wipe around the pan so that it is lightly greased.

4. Pour about 3 tbsp of batter into the pan, then swirl it around so that it thinly covers the base of the pan. Cook for 45 seconds or until golden brown then flip it over using a fish slice and cook for 30 seconds on the other side. Remove from the pan and place between sheets of baking paper and repeat the process with the remaining batter.

5. Mix together the ricotta, lemon zest, vanilla and honey.

6. Spread a heaped spoonful of the mixture on the surface of a pancake then scatter with strawberry slices. Repeat the process with another pancake then place it on top of the first one.

7. Roll the stacked pancake up into a tight roll then cut into 2cm/3/4in thick pieces and serve with a dusting of icing sugar and a few mint leaves scattered around.