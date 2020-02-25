The vegan pancake recipe to experiment with on Pancake Day

Award-winning chef and author of A Modern Way to Eat and A Modern Way to Cook, Anna Jones has shared her perfect pancake recipe incorporating products from Rude Health. These pancakes are ideal if you're looking for a healthy alternative and they're completely vegan!

Anna's not vegan, but she is a big fan of this dish, saying: "I love these pancakes. I eat them straight out of the pan like traditional pancakes topped with a fried egg, some flash-fried vegetables and cheese. Or I keep them in the fridge, heat them up gently in a pan and use them like wraps or instead of chapatis for dipping into curries. I’ve included some topping ideas below."

GREEN CHICKPEA PANCAKES

Makes 12 pancakes, Preparation time 20-25 minutes, Cooking time 5-10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 250g/9oz chickpea flour

• 350ml/12fl oz Rude Health Oat Milk

• 50g/2oz ready prepared spinach

• A small bunch of fresh parsley

• Zest of 1 lemon

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Coconut oil or groundnut oil, for cooking

Variations

• Replace the spinach with 1 x medium grated beetroot or 1 x medium grated carrot

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Add all the ingredients to a blender (except the oil) and season well with salt and freshly ground pepper. Blend on high until the mixture is a thin smooth pancake batter.

Step 2.

Heat 1 tsp of the oil in a medium-sized non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add a small ladle of the batter to the frying pan. Working quickly swirling it around so the batter covers the base of the pan and cook for a couple of minutes, then flip over and cook on the other side for another 30 seconds.

Step 3.

Repeat for the rest of the batter, adding a little more of the oil each time. Stack on a plate with greaseproof in between each one and keep warm in a low oven.

Step 4.

Top with your favourite sweet or savoury combinations, there are some suggestions below.

This recipe is from Rude Health. Find Rude Health’s range in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Ocado and at rudehealth.com.