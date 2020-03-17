Exclusive: Princess Diana's chef reveals what the royals are likely to eat during COVID-19 pandemic Who knew that the Duchess of Cambridge was such a big dessert fan?

Darren McGrady, who acted as a personal chef to both the Queen, Princess Diana and her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry for 15 years, has opened up about the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic might affect the royal family's eating habits – and their dish choices might surprise you! Author of The Royal Chef, Darren told HELLO! that the Queen will most likely stick to comfort food over the next few months, adding that the monarch is particularly fond of dishes including Irish stew and Lancashire hot pot. What's more, the monarch will no doubt be indulging her sweet tooth once she goes into lockdown at Windsor Castle on 19 March. Darren revealed: "The Queen loves chocolate. Lots of chocolate cakes. It's a time not for dieting, but for soothing the body."

As for the Duchess of Cambridge, the mother-of-three is expected to stay on a "sort of salad regime", but just like her royal grandmother-in-law, won't be kicking sweet treats off the menu. Kate loves to indulge in scrumptious sticky toffee pudding, and Darren told HELLO! that he can "see that being on her menu right now".

The royal family is incredibly self-sufficient, so self-isolating at Windsor Castle shouldn't be a problem. In fact, there's enough produce on the grounds to keep royals sustained for quite some time.

Windsor Castle has a farm of its very own, and everything from juicy vegetables to meat is farmed on the greenery surrounding the castle walls. Darren explained: "The Queen will go off to Windsor Castle for an extended Easter break – they're in isolation. She won't get all the visitors, so they'll stock up on all the produce that she really needs to take care of her while she's there."

The royal chef further added that after her marriage in 1947, when the Queen was still rationing, she would have strawberries grown especially at Windsor Castle. Darren shared: "When the Queen got married in 1947, she was used to this rationing, and in fact, her special treat was to have strawberries grown at Windsor castle under covers in the greenhouse. That was her special treat to go on the menu for pudding during the war years." We're sure those specially grown strawberries will come in handy over the next few weeks…

