The Duchess of Sussex is known for her healthy lifestyle, from daily yoga sessions to countryside walks with her baby boy Archie Harrison and husband Prince Harry. The former actress is also a fan of immunity-boosting smoothies and has previously shared her own go-to recipe. Back in 2015, the royal revealed how she starts each morning - with a healthy breakfast smoothie. The new mum shared the recipe for her favourite smoothie in an interview with the website The Chalkboard, along with opening up about her other healthy habits.

Speaking to the online publication, Meghan said her daily breakfast was: "Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries or an acai bowl with fresh berries, Manuka honey and bee pollen (that's my absolute favourite)." The royal also revealed that it had been a long time since she tucked into fast food, preferring a green juice as a healthy fast food alternative. "That's fast. And it's food. (It's been many moons since I went through a drive-thru)," she told the publication.

Meghan Markle said she starts each day with a smoothie

While Meghan strives to eat a balanced and nutritious diet, she also adds supplements for an extra health boost. Her daily supplements include: "Magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamin and Cortisol Manager before bed. Sometimes Ashwagandha makes it into the mix too!"

The royal used to share photos of her healthy food on Instagram

Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps calm nerves, relieve muscle aches and prevent migraine headaches - something which Meghan previously said she frequently experienced. B12 supports the brain, healthy skin and energy as well as helping to maintain energy levels. Meanwhile, Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been used for centuries to moderate the body's response to stress and bring both energy and inner calm.

And as for Meghan's simplest way to improve health? "Surround yourself with people who live a healthy lifestyle... it rubs off," she said.

Try Meghan Markle's smoothie recipe below...

INGREDIENTS:

1 packet of your shake powder of choice (I use Clean Cleanse vanilla)

½ cup of frozen blueberries

1 tsp of cinnamon

Some chia seeds

½ cup almond milk

½ cup of coconut water

METHOD:

Blend, and enjoy!