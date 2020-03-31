These are the most-wanted coffee machines on Amazon right now Treat yourself to a cup of the good stuff

There’s no chance of getting to your local coffee shop while we’re in isolation, but the coronavirus crisis doesn’t have to stop you from getting a great cup of coffee. If you fancy making the ultimate home investment, we can’t think of anything better than a great coffee machine to help you have a taste of normal life again. Ditch the instant, and pick up one of these top-rated coffee machines from Amazon…

Nespresso Essenza mini coffee machine, £70, Amazon

A classic Nespresso machine is a customer favourite, and this mini version is affordable if you don’t want to spend a fortune. It comes with two programmable cup sizes: Espresso (40ml) and Lungo (110ml), and shoppers love how little space it takes up in the kitchen, plus the sleek black design.

De'Longhi Lattissima, £209, Amazon

This Lattissima machine is so easy to use, and has six different drink options plus a milk frother. Shoppers praised the consistency of the machine, plus its handy descaling and cleaning alerts.

Bonsenkitchen Thermmal coffee machine, £42.99, Amazon

Perfect for those with a busy schedule at home, this auto-programmed coffee machine keeps coffee warm for hours without ruining the taste. Sounds like a dream!

Smeg drip coffee machine, £169.99, Amazon

If aesthetic is important to you, this Smeg machine will certainly catch your eye. It comes in multiple colours, and can make up to 10 cups of coffee on a single use - ideal for busy households!

Andrew James bean to cup coffee machine, £120.75, Amazon

For a real barista taste, this bean-to-cup machine with integrated grinder hits the nail on the head. It comes with a reusable plastic filter to save money and help the environment, and shoppers love the quality of the coffee.

DeLonghi Eletta plus, £489, Amazon

This fully automatic bean-to-cup coffee machine does all the work for you, so you can sit back and enjoy your coffee. The adjustable milk frother makes it easy to make tasty cappuccinos and lattes, while the digital display helps create customised drinks to your liking.

Sage The Barista express machine, £478.97, Amazon

If you’re willing to splash out for the perfect coffee, this Sage machine is a shopper favourite. It’s not a one-push, automated machine, but it is great if you want to learn to make coffee like the experts. Shoppers loved how much freedom it gave them, and the fact that they never need to visit a coffee shop again!

Russell Hobbs filter coffee machine, £31.99, Amazon

On the other end of the scale is this cheap but mighty filter coffee machine, which gives rich, tasty coffee in seconds. Easy to use and clean, it’s a great affordable option.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.