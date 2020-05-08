You don't need to leave the house to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday. While public gatherings and celebrations have been cancelled in wake of the coronavirus lockdown, you can still pay tribute to the day Britain and its Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender after almost six years of war. One way is to make this tasty cocktail, fittingly called Aviation. Courtesy of Lord and Lady Carnarvon, who own Highclere Castle where Downton Abbey is filmed, all you need are a few ingredients. Watch the video below…

Aviation cocktail

Recipe for two

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients to make an Aviation cocktail

50ml Highclere Castle Gin

25ml maraschino liqueur

20ml crème de violette

25ml fresh lemon juice

Garnish with lemon zest and a maraschino cherry

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix all together in a cocktail shaker (except for the garnish) and pour into a cocktail glass and then garnish.

