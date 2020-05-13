This chocolate and honey flapjack recipe is the new must-bake in lockdown These are next level flapjacks

Everyone loves a flapjack, don't they? It's a delicious teatime treat but it still feels a bit healthy with all those energy-packed oats and small fruit pieces thrown in. We love this recipe from breakfast brand Lizi's, created by Miranda Gore Brown, which includes nutty granola, milk chocolate, apricots and honey. Try it out for yourself…

Milk Chocolate, Honey and Apricot Flapjacks

INGREDIENTS



100g butter (or margarine)

50g sugar (use brown or demerara if you have it)

2 tablespoons of honey (or golden / maple syrup)

300g of Lizi’s Original Granola

Pinch of salt

75g chopped apricots and 50g sultanas (optional), or add a grated apple

50g milk chocolate chips or a roughly chopped chocolate bar

INSTRUCTIONS



Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

Step 2

Put the butter, sugar and honey into a saucepan and melt.

Step 3

Put the granola, apricots, and sultanas into a large bowl. Pour the melted butter and sugar mixture onto the dry ingredients and stir well to combine.

Step 4

Line a tin with non-stick baking paper.

Step 5

Scrape the mixture into the tin and press down gently with the back of a spoon.

Step 6

Put into the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes.

Step 7

Lift carefully out of the oven and leave to cool completely in the tin.

Step 8

Melt the chocolate in short bursts in the microwave or a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water.

Step 9

Once the flapjack is completely cold, spread with the melted chocolate and pop in the fridge to set for about an hour before cutting into fingers.

