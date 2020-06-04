Ruth Langsford's diet revealed: What she eats in a day See what the This Morning host eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Ruth Langsford sets a precedent for managing menopause healthily. She previously admitted to struggling with the new phase in her life, but has since implemented eating and exercise habits that mean she is neither restrictive nor lazy. Take lockdown. Since having some extra time on her hands, Ruth has been completing 10k steps and a skipping challenge daily, as well as getting creative with her meals. Here's exactly what she eats and when.

SEE: What Amanda Holden eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

What does Ruth Langsford eat for breakfast?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals her breakfast and snacks for the day

Ruth took the time to prepare her meals way before the lockdown was imposed. In a video shared on Instagram, she revealed what she would be eating for breakfast and snacks, including hard-boiled eggs, ham, tomatoes, avocado, carrots and houmous, apple and cheese slices, and a green juice. She strikes the perfect balance between healthy fats from avocado and eggs, protein from ham and cheese, and carbohydrates and vitamins and minerals from a plethora of fruit and veg.

MORE: 7 celebs over 50 smashing their fitness goals in lockdown

What does Ruth Langsford eat for lunch?

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Ruth shared a video of herself and her mum enjoying lunch at a restaurant. She opted for a smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce and cucumber open sandwich, alongside a "frothy coffee". Again, the large variety of food groups would help to harness Ruth's hormones during the menopause, while giving her plenty of energy to tackle the day.

Ruth previously shared an omelette she made for lunch

More recently, she shared a video of an omelette she made at home following her daily walk. She wrote, "Using what I could find in the fridge omelette! Peppers, onions, courgette, garlic. Finished off under the grill with Parmesan cheese."

SEE: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home

What does Ruth Langsford eat for dinner?

Dinner is just as delicious as the rest of Ruth's day in meals. She often shares her recipes on social media, including this 'Cheat's meatballs' creation, using shop-bought meatballs, frozen onions, frozen garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, beef Oxo cubes, dried basil and bay leaves. What's key to take from Ruth's approach to dieting is that a) ingredients for her meals are easily obtainable, and b) her methods won't take up much of your time.

Prior to lockdown, Ruth also enjoyed dinner out at restaurants with her husband Eamonn Holmes. She shared this video of a Lebanese meal, where she opted for what seems to be a chicken and pork combination, with rice, chips and tomatoes.

And alcohol? When Eamonn quipped on This Morning, "Imagine how much more gorgeous you could be if you gave up booze," Ruth replied, "Never going to happen, I don't care now, I'm too old to worry."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.