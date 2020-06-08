Lisa Faulkner's no-yeast pizza recipe is a huge hit in lockdown Try and beat this simple pizza base

Ask anyone about the top recipes they're baking at home right now, and pizza bases are up there with all the banana bread, carrot cake and cookies. The internet is currently buzzing with Lisa Faulkner's no-yeast pizza recipe, which she shared on her Instagram page at the start of lockdown. I have made this at home with my children and can confirm it's both simple and delicious – it's become a weekly favourite! Try it for yourself…

Lisa Faulkner's easy no-yeast pizza

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for no-yeast pizza

250g natural yoghurt

250g Self Raising flour

1tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Lisa and husband, chef John Torode, cook the no-yeast pizza bases

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for no-yeast pizza

Step 1

Mix ingredients together into a ball.

Step 2

Divide into 4 balls and roll out on a floured surface.

Step 3

Heat oven 220c and put on a tray for 3-4 minutes.

Step 4

Take out. Turn over and top with tomato sauce and any toppings you like.

For the tomato sauce:

1 tin tomatoes

1 onion chopped

1tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Step 1

Start to cook the onions in the oil.

Step 2

Add a splash of water and stir. Then add another splash of water and cook down.

Step 3

Season, add the tomatoes and cook a further 5 minutes. This sauce will keep for pasta or soup or spaghetti.

