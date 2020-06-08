Sophie Hamilton
Lisa Faulkner's no-yeast pizza recipe is the talk of the internet – and it's so easy to make with only four ingredients. Follow the recipe here…
Ask anyone about the top recipes they're baking at home right now, and pizza bases are up there with all the banana bread, carrot cake and cookies. The internet is currently buzzing with Lisa Faulkner's no-yeast pizza recipe, which she shared on her Instagram page at the start of lockdown. I have made this at home with my children and can confirm it's both simple and delicious – it's become a weekly favourite! Try it for yourself…
Lisa Faulkner's easy no-yeast pizza
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for no-yeast pizza
- 250g natural yoghurt
- 250g Self Raising flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
Lisa and husband, chef John Torode, cook the no-yeast pizza bases
INSTRUCTIONS
Instructions for no-yeast pizza
Step 1
Mix ingredients together into a ball.
Step 2
Divide into 4 balls and roll out on a floured surface.
Step 3
Heat oven 220c and put on a tray for 3-4 minutes.
Step 4
Take out. Turn over and top with tomato sauce and any toppings you like.
For the tomato sauce:
- 1 tin tomatoes
- 1 onion chopped
- 1tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Step 1
Start to cook the onions in the oil.
Step 2
Add a splash of water and stir. Then add another splash of water and cook down.
Step 3
Season, add the tomatoes and cook a further 5 minutes. This sauce will keep for pasta or soup or spaghetti.
