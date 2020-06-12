Kate Middleton's favourite wines: from wedding bubbles to her top home tipples

Isolating at home with her family and tasked with home-schooling Princess Charlotte and Prince George, we can imagine the Duchess of Cambridge unwinds with a glass of wine come 8pm like the rest of us. The royal is known to enjoy a glass from time to time with past reports giving us an insight into her personal preferences.

At her wedding to Prince William back in 2011, guests were served some very fancy bubbly – Chapel Down's Brut Rose.

The sparkling wine, which currently retails at £130 for a case of six bottles on the Chapel Down website, is described as 'the epitome of an English rose – delicate and feminine'. The wine is a pale pink colour with hints of strawberry, blackcurrant and rosehip.

MORE: This is the Queen's favourite gin cocktail – and it sounds delicious!

The Chapel Down Brut Rose

During William and Kate's 2016 tour of Canada, we learnt a little more on their favourite wines. The pair stopped at the Mission Hill Winery in Okanagan Valley in Western Canada and sampled one particular wine which they liked: the Bordeaux-style blend Oculus 2012.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tips for food and wine pairings

Graham Nordin, director of wine experience at Mission Hill Winery, told Travel + Leisure that Kate and William "really enjoyed the Oculus" and even took a few bottles home to share with family and friends. He also added that the royal couple are Merlot drinkers.

Unfortunately, the Oculus 2012 is no longer available to buy but Mission Hill does sell an Oculus 2016 for £126 a bottle.

The Oculus 2016

Their website describes the Oculus wine as: "Lifted and intense with notes of dark plum, black cherry and cassis. The palate is structured, concentrated and well balanced with notes of fresh herbs, tobacco and spice. A tremendous tannin structure and excellent length on the finish.

On the same visit, the couple also tried the estate's Perpetua 2012 Chardonnay, which has hints of plum, blackberry and spice. We were unable to find this wine for sale online.

MORE: Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed – what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Kate and William tasting wine on tour in New Zealand

When it comes to where Kate enjoys a glass of wine, it's not only at home; the mum-of-three sometimes pops to the pub.

In 2019, the Duchess was spotted enjoying a drink with fellow school mums in Chelsea, and In 2012, Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair: "The couple occasionally ventures to the local pub, the White Eagle, where William enjoys a pint of local bitter and Kate indulges in a glass of white wine, but mostly they stay in watching DVDs."

We don't know about you, but that bottle of white in the fridge is calling...