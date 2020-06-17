Royal Ascot afternoon tea recipes: Posh sandwiches, buttermilk scones and a classic Victoria sponge Dress up and take high tea!

It's Royal Ascot from 16 to 20 June, and while the usual crowds are staying away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ascot at Home campaign is encouraging us all to celebrate the annual racing event in our lockdown bubbles.

What could be more quintessentially British than a good old fashioned afternoon tea out in the garden? Tea poured from your best china pot, proper cups with saucers and a feast of finger sandwiches, scones and cake. Delicious!

Ascot at Home and Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage have shared their recipes for recreating a classic Royal Ascot afternoon tea, all courtesy of Ascot’s Head Chef and Executive Chef, Ben Dutson and Gemma Amor.

MORE: 15 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 that will transform your kitchen (and your life)

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO!s Cookery special

For those of you unable to make your own afternoon tea, you can purchase a Royal Ascot At Home Afternoon Tea package, featuring all the essential treats. Tea packages start from £45, with £5 from each sale added to the fundraising efforts. Visit britishfinefoods.com/royal-ascot-home-afternoon-tea.

Royal Ascot Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese

INGREDIENTS

Two slices of brown bread

80g smoked salmon

30g full fat cream cheese

Lemon juice, to taste

Cracked black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Butter the bread.

Mix the lemon juice and cracked pepper in the cream cheese and place this mixture on one side of the bread.

Top with smoked salmon.

Place the second slice of bread on top.

Gammon Ham and Dijon Mustard

INGREDIENTS

Two slices of white bread

80g good-quality sliced gammon ham

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp mayonnaise

INSTRUCTIONS

Butter the bread.

Mix the mayonnaise with the mustard and spread on both sides of the bread.

Place the gammon on one side and the second slice of bread on top

MORE: Picnic day in the park? Everything you need for the ultimate outdoor dining experience

Cucumber and Mint

INGREDIENTS

Two slices of white bread

40g cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

10g natural yoghurt

5g fresh mint, chopped

Cracked black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Butter the bread.

Place the cucumber on one slice of bread and season with black pepper. Mix the yoghurt and mint. Spread the yoghurt mixture on the second slice of bread. Place the two pieces of bread together.

Free-Range Egg Mayonnaise

INGREDIENTS

Two slices of white or brown bread

3 free-range eggs

1 tbsp mayonnaise

5g mustard cress

INSTRUCTIONS

Butter the bread.

Boil the eggs for ten minutes, peel and cool then chop and mix with the mayonnaise.

Season as you wish.

Place on one side of the bread and top with cress.

Place the second slice of bread on top

Royal Ascot Buttermilk Scones

Makes 10, preparation time 10 minutes, cooking time 14-20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

330g flour

20g baking powder

50g unsalted butter

50g caster sugar

100ml milk

100ml buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

Step 2

Combine the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and rub the butter in until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Step 3

Create a well in the middle of the mixture and add the sugar, mixing thoroughly. This recipe is for plain scones but if you wish to add any fruit or flavourings such as sultanas, cinnamon or vanilla, now is the time to do so.

Step 4

Pour in the liquid gradually until a dough is formed and all the ingredients are nicely incorporated.

Step 5

Remove the dough from the bowl and flatten on a clean surface.

Step 6

Using a biscuit cutter, cut into rounds and place on a lined baking tray. Glaze the top of each scone with the beaten egg and rest for ten minutes.

Step 7

Bake for 14 - 20 minutes until lightly golden brown and risen.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite wines: from wedding bubbles to her top home tipples

Royal Ascot Victoria Sponge

Serves 10, preparation time 20 minutes, cooking time 20-25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

225g/8oz butter or margarine, softened at room temperature

225g/8oz caster sugar

4 medium free-range eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

225g/8oz self-raising flour

Milk, to loosen

Filling: Jam, whipped cream, fresh berries or lemon curd

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4

Step 2

Grease and line two 18cm/7in cake tins with baking paper.

Step 3

Cream the butter and sugar together in a bowl until pale and fluffy

Step 4

Beat in the eggs, a little at a time, and stir in the vanilla extract.

Step 5

Fold in the flour using a large metal spoon, adding a little extra milk if necessary, to create a batter with a soft dropping consistency.

Step 6

Divide the mixture between the cake tins and gently spread out with a spatula.

Step 7

Bake for 20 - 25 minutes, or until golden brown on top and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Step 8

Remove from the oven and set aside for five minutes, then remove from the tin and peel off the paper. Place both cakes on a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 9

Sandwich the cakes together with jam, whipped cream, fresh berries or lemon curd.