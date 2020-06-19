Gin cocktails loved by celebrities: What are Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden's favourite tipples? Did someone say Gin O'Clock?

Anyone else got into an early evening G&T during lockdown? There's nothing quite like chilling out from a hectic day of work / home-schooling / reorganising your bedroom drawers with a refreshing gin cocktail in the garden.

We're not alone in our love of gin HELLO! readers - several famous faces also enjoy a cocktail containing the tasty spirit from time to time. Read on to discover which celebrities are gin fans and try some of their personal recipes…

Phillip Schofield's English Garden cocktail

This Morning host Phillip Schofield is rather partial to the odd gin cocktail, recently posting one of his favourite recipes on his Instagram page. The star revealed he likes to drink Craft Gin Club's 'English Garden' cocktail, sharing a snap of the ingredients.

The English Garden cocktail is taken from the book Gin O'Clock. Follow the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

50ml gin ⁠⠀

25ml elderflower cordial⁠⠀

75ml apple juice⁠⠀

Slices of cumber, to garnish⁠⠀ ⁠⠀

Add your liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass packed with ice. Garnish and serve!⁠

Amanda Holden's Clementine Gin Liqueur

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda often posts photos of herself enjoying a drink in her garden and back in December 2019, the star showed off a particularly cool bottle of Clementine Gin liqueur on her social media. "Can’t believe I bagged the @marksandspencer #clementineginliqueur #snowglobe with #gold." We have to admit, it is pretty amazing.

The bottle featured little snow-covered fir trees in the background and delicate gold flecks floating in the liquid to create a magical wintery scene. It's almost too pretty to drink!

Ryan Reynolds' Gin & Jackman

Did you know Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds actually owns his own gin brand, Aviation Gin? What a cool guy. A quick look on his Instagram page found this fab cocktail in homage to his friend, fellow actor Hugh Jackman.

Here's how to make the 'Gin & Jackman' cocktail:

INGREDIENTS

2 oz. Aviation American Gin

1.5 oz. Hugh's Blend Laughing Man Coffee

75oz Allspice Ahi Dulce Simple Syrup

Lemon twist garnish

Kirstie Allsopp's Sloe Gin and Ginger Beer

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp shared a snap of a rather tasty looking cocktail on her Twitter page way back in 2013. We don't know if the star still likes the drink, but we really want to try it.

Kirsty wrote: "My new favourite drink - Ginger beer, Sloe Gin, lime & ice." Yum, another one for the must-make list.

John Travolta's Bombay Sapphire Martini

Rumour has it that acting legend John Travolta is known for ordering a Bombay Sapphire Martini when he goes out on the town in Hollywood. According to thirstymag.com, the drink is made from "2 parts Bombay Sapphire and ¾ parts Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth, with a twist of lemon". Stir before serving.

Stanley Tucci's Negroni

The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley has been entertaining his Instagram fans during lockdown by sharing several of his favourite cocktail recipes – and he's quite a pro at making them too.

In the video tutorial we see Stanley first shake up some ice in a cocktail shaker. He then adds two shots of Gin, one shot of Campari and one shot of Sweet Vermouth (which he says should be a good one if possible). Then shake and pour, garnishing with an orange slice and squeezing a little orange juice into the drink. Sounds strong but delish!

