Meghan Markle's favourite smoothie recipe revealed – and it sounds delicious

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her healthy lifestyle, and that all begins with a berry breakfast smoothie. It sounds so tasty, we bet her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison are huge fans, too!

Meghan shared her favourite recipe back in 2015 in an interview with The Chalkboard, when she revealed she starts each morning with a healthy smoothie packed full of blueberries. The former Suits actress said her daily breakfast was: "Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries or an acai bowl with fresh berries, Manuka honey and bee pollen (that's my absolute favourite)."

The royal also opened up about her other healthy habits, which includes swapping fast food for healthy green juice. "That's fast. And it's food. (It's been many moons since I went through a drive-thru)," she told the publication.

While Meghan strives to eat a balanced and nutritious diet, she also adds supplements for an extra health boost. Her daily supplements include: "Magnesium, B12 drops, multivitamin and Cortisol Manager before bed. Sometimes Ashwagandha makes it into the mix too!"

Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps calm nerves, relieve muscle aches and prevent migraine headaches - something which Meghan previously said she frequently experienced. B12 supports the brain, healthy skin and energy as well as helping to maintain energy levels. Meanwhile, Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been used for centuries to moderate the body's response to stress and bring both energy and inner calm.

And as for Meghan's simplest way to improve health? "Surround yourself with people who live a healthy lifestyle... it rubs off," she said.

Meghan Markle's favourite smoothie recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

1 packet of your shake powder of choice (I use Clean Cleanse vanilla)

½ cup of frozen blueberries

1 tsp of cinnamon

Some chia seeds

½ cup almond milk

½ cup of coconut water

METHOD:

Blend, and enjoy!

