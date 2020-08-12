Jamie Oliver has the best heatwave hack for cooling drinks – ideal for your G&T! The TV chef shared his clever summer recipe on Instagram

If you're looking for a way to spruce up your summer drink AND cool off at the same time, then chef Jamie Oliver has the answer. The father-of-five has shared a clever hack on his Instagram page, which his followers are going crazy over.

Jamie wrote: "#TopTip for these warmer days!! When you're making ice cubes, pop in some fresh fruit, herbs or even edible flowers before you freeze! An easy way to jazz up your favourite summer drink whilst also keeping it ice cold! Looks so impressive too! Who's going to give this a go??"

Jamie posted before and after photos of the ingenious ice cubes which look so pretty.

Jamie used a combination of sliced lemons, limes, oranges, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries plus and colourful edible flowers to make his arty ice cubes - we can just imagine wowing our garden guests with these floral and fruity beauties.

The star's fans loved the creation too, with one posting: "G & T time, great idea." Another said: "This is brilliant," while one follower wrote, "Wow, looks so delicious as well as simple."

To make, simply gather your chosen sliced fruit, berries and flowers and place them in an ice cube tray. Cover with cool water then place in the freezer to make the ice cubes. Once firm, add to a soft drink or alcoholic beverage like a Gin & Tonic. Enjoy!