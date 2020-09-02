Nigella Lawson has a genius hack for cooking the perfect fries The TV cook just nailed autumn meals

You just can't beat perfect homemade fries, can you? Well, Nigella Lawson has shared her personal tip for getting her fries spot on, and we are definitely trying it out.

Sharing a snap of some delicious-looking fries on her Instagram page, the TV star wrote: "Tuscan Fries – inspired by @chefcasella – are #recipeoftheday. My cooking method is unorthodox but effective: deep-frying without so much of the stress."

Nigella posted the full recipe on her bio page which you can see here and revealed her 'unorthodox method'. Any guesses?

The mum-of-two's secret hack is to put raw, chipped potatoes into a pan of cold oil before heating it up and cooking the fries. She writes: "It sounds crazy, but it works."

The star says that rather than getting greasy chips, you actually cook wonderful "oil-free fries". Her ingredients include potatoes, vegetable oil, garlic, fresh herbs and sea salt. Simple!

There were plenty of compliments for Nigella's fries recipe on Instagram, with fellow chef Sabrina Ghayour telling her: "Ohhhhhh THE BEST."

One fan wrote: "I’ve made these a few months ago, and I was shocked by how simple and good they are! They became my favourite fries!" Another said: "They were a revelation for me. I have been making them at least once a month since I first tried."

Nigella Lawson has a new TV series starting soon

There's more good news from Nigella right now, as she has a brand new cooking series starting on BBC2 in October called Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat.

The six-part series will focus on Nigella's favourite comfort food, hero ingredients and "the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen", as well as delving into where she gets her inspiration for her recipes, from vintage cookbooks to social media.

Explaining the meaning behind the new show's title, Nigella said: "More than just a mantra, cook, eat, repeat is the story of my life".