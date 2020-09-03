We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jamie Oliver made an exciting announcement on his Instagram stories on Thursday, unveiling his new bakeware range to his many followers – and wow, it looks brilliant.

Jamie said: "So what I haven't told you about is my new beautiful bakeware range. I know a lot of you are baking at the moment and these moulds are really good quality – thick gauge metal, non-stick, removable bases, fluted, round…" and he went on to preview the rest of the range.

The father-of-five showed fans everything from scales, blowtorches and rolling pins to pastry brushes, muffin trays and cookie cutters.

Jamie Oliver Springform Cake Tin, £11.49, Amazon

The best news? We can buy it all on Amazon right now, with prices ranging from £5.99 for a wooden pastry brush to £14.99 for a springform cake tin. Much of his range has already sold out but we found a few items still available.

Jamie Oliver Silicone Spatula, £8.49, Amazon

Jamie Oliver Non-Stick Muffin Tin, £14.99, Amazon

We recently featured a brilliant cooking hack from Jamie on achieving the perfect pasta sauce. The TV star posted a recipe for his prawn and tuna linguine on his Instagram page, writing:

"Inspired by my time cooking with Nonna Rosanna, this prawn & tuna linguine is an absolute joy." He continued: "I’m using her trick of washing sliced onions to make them milder, and that moisture also helps to add extra sweetness as they cook!"

Now we can further hone our culinary skills with Jamie's smart new bakeware range.

