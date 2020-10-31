Tess Daly's diet: what the Strictly host eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Strictly star has a sweet tooth

Tess Daly has been caught on camera sprinting across the Strictly Come Dancing set while hosting the BBC show alongside Claudia Winkleman. How does she have so much energy, you may ask?

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed - what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

While she's admitted she's not a huge fan of exercising, the TV star does eat three healthy meals a day – plus grazing on sweet treats of course!

See what Tess eats at home with her husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters 16-year-old Phoebe and 11-year-old Amber...

What does Tess Daly eat for breakfast?

Whether it's a lighter meal such as a smoothie or a bigger breakfast such as porridge, the 51-year-old tends to kick off her day with at least some fruit.

Tess' favourite breakfasts include porridge, Greek yoghurt and pancakes

"I start the day with porridge, blueberries and maple syrup, or I’ll purée some mango and throw in some banana slices, then sprinkle some granola and flaxseed on top," the told Health & Wellbeing.

Sharing a photo of her tasty breakfast on Instagram, she explained: "I find if I start the day with good intentions i.e. eating a well-balanced and nourishing breakfast then I’m more likely to stick to healthy choices throughout the day.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly's kitchen is truly stunning - see inside

"This is my fave home-made breakfast of low-fat Greek yoghurt, banana pecans, sprinkle of granola then blueberries and cinnamon."

But when she has more time at the weekends, she cooks up a tasty breakfast with her daughters – "I don’t swerve the pancakes or the homemade French toast!" she said.

What does Tess Daly eat for lunch?

Tess has admitted to eating a predominantly vegetarian diet with white meats such as fish and chicken but tends to avoid too many refined carbohydrates.

The Strictly star doesn't eat red meat

"If I eat refined carbs or foods that have the potential to bloat, I notice the baby pouch again. It's never as flat as it was before, unless you're Gwyneth Paltrow and spend your entire life dedicated to the cause," she joked to Women's Health, on the subject of how her two daughters have changed her body.

GALLERY: Strictly host Tess Daly's family home is even more gorgeous than you'd imagine

Foods such as a falafel wrap or a cream cheese and cucumber sandwich are some of her go-to dishes.

What does Tess Daly eat for dinner?

Sharing a cooking tutorial on Instagram as part of her partnership with Tesco, Tess has given fans a look inside some of her homecooked dinners – and her cooking skills!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly Gives Followers A Tour Of Her Kitchen

She whipped up a delicious Thai style cod dish topped with a garlic, chilli and coriander crumb, while her husband Vernon pinched some of her chopped ingredients.

RELATED: Gorka Marquez's diet revealed: what the Strictly pro eats in a day

The doting mum-of-two also told Health & Wellbeing: "Dinner is usually rice, vegetables and chicken, or I’ll make fajitas, and we’ll do roast chicken on the weekend." Who doesn't love a classic Sunday roast?

What snacks does Tess Daly eat?

Tess encourages daughters Amber and Phoebe to eat healthily by making smoothies

To keep her satisfied between meals, she often turns to smoothies for a healthy snack – a clever method to also encourage her kids to eat more fruit.

"I find that making smoothies with wholesome ingredients and eating healthily in front of the children really encourages them to reach for the good stuff too and it stops them asking for chocolate. It’s good for me as my energy doesn’t slump afterwards, and I’m not reaching for sweet stuff to pick me up again," she told Instagram fans.

However, Tess is only human and loves a sweet treat as much as the rest of us!

The TV star has a sweet tooth and loves Haribo, cake and chocolate

In a joint interview with Claudia, she told the Metro newspaper: "Claudia doesn’t do sugar. But that might not surprise you. She’s like the polar opposite of me. I’ve always got a bag of Haribo somewhere about my person. I’ve never seen her eat a sweet. She’ll eat cake, though".

Chocolate and cake are also some of her favourite snacks, telling Women's Health: "I could never deny myself cake because that just makes for an unhappy life. I’m a big believer in moderation." So we imagine she thoroughly enjoyed daughter Amber's 11th birthday celebrations which included marshmallows and cupcakes.

SHOP: 17 best chocolate hampers for Christmas