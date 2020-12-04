Kate Middleton on the sweet way Prince William cooks for her at home The royal couple filmed a Christmas TV special with Mary Berry in 2019

We all know that the Duchess of Cambridge is a dab hand in the kitchen, enjoying cooking a roast dinner for her family and baking cakes with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, did you know that Prince William also likes to cook now and then - even if he does admit himself that he's "not very good".

When the royal couple appeared on the Christmas TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, in 2019 alongside famous cook Mary Berry, Kate opened up about what her husband likes to cook for her.

Mary asked if the Prince ever cooks for his wife, to which the Duchess replied: "He sometimes does actually. He's very good at breakfast."

We can just picture William taking Kate breakfast in bed, perhaps a stack of delicious drop scones with bacon and maple syrup accompanied by a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice?

The Duke and Duchess in A Berry Royal Christmas

Kate also reflected on the early days of her romance with William, when they were both studying together at St Andrew's University. "In [our] university days he used to cook all sorts of meals," she revealed. "I think that was when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauces and things like that."

The couple had joined Mary for the one-off TV special to highlight the charities and causes they're passionate about, culminating in a Christmas party at London's Rosewood Hotel for which they prepared the menu.

At one point in the show, Mary can be seen rustling up a non-alcoholic cocktail and asks the Duchess to take the drinks over to guests during the engagement.

Kate then remarks: "Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing." "Were you good?" asks Mary, to which the Duchess laughs and replies: "No, I was terrible!"

Prince William has said he enjoys cooking

This isn't the first time William has spoken of his culinary skills. In 2017, on a visit to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the Prince revealed: "I do like cooking, but I'm not very good."

The royal divulged that his signature dish is steak but he struggles to cook it for the right amount of time. "I get really worried about cooking it - I hate over-cooking steak," he said. "I like it medium-rare, so quite alive."