Supermarket opening hours during Christmas revealed: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and more Get all your shopping done ahead of Christmas Day

With the countdown to Christmas spelling busier shopping hours, supermarkets across the UK are extending their opening times in a bid to accommodate customers. We've tracked all the major changes for this year, making it easier for you to plan your weekly trip to the supermarket and avoid panic-buying mayhem ahead of Christmas Day. Find out when the likes of Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's and more will be opening their doors across the festive period.

Sainsbury's

Good news for Sainsbury's shoppers – the brand is introducing longer opening hours to encourage customers to shop early and safely ahead of the festive period. In addition to extending opening hours, Sainsbury's is also urging customers to shop alone, if they can.

Effectively, 90 percent of Sainsbury's supermarkets will remain open from 6am until midnight from 21-23 December.

Most Sainsbury's stores will also be open from 6am-7pm on Christmas Eve, however, stores will remain closed on Christmas Day. To find out more, visit stores.sainsburys.co.uk.

Marks & Spencer

While opening hours may vary, the majority of Marks & Spencer stores will remain open between 21-23 December, with reduced operating hours on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

To find out the individual opening hours of your nearest store, excluding those in petrol stations or railway stations, please visit marksandspencer.com.

Tesco

Tesco have not yet announced their Christmas opening hours. Visit tesco.com before heading to your local store.

Asda

All Asda stores will close from 7pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on 27 December. Customers are advised to check their store locator page for details of their local store opening hours: storelocator.asda.com.

Aldi

Aldi will be extending their opening hours in the run up to Christmas Eve. The following opening times have been announced and will apply to most Aldi stores, however, customers are advised to check their local Aldi opening times online before planning a visit. Go to aldi.co.uk.

Saturday 19 Dec - 07:00-23:00

Sunday 20 Dec - 09:30-16:00

Monday 21 Dec - 07:00-23:00

Tuesday 22 Dec - 07:00-23:00

Wednesday 23 Dec - 07:00-23:00

Christmas Eve - 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Sunday 27 Dec - 10:00-16:00

Monday 28 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Tuesday 29 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Wednesday 30 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Thursday 31 Dec - 08:00-18:00

Friday 1 Jan - Closed

Saturday 2 Jan - 08:00-22:00

Lidl

Lidl supermarkets will remain open from 7am-11pm from 21-23 December.

As for Christmas Eve, stores inside the M25 will operate from 7am-7pm, meanwhile those outside of the M25 will be open from 7am-6pm.

For the most accurate opening and closing times for your local store please check the Lidl store finder.

Waitrose

Waitrose shoppers will have plenty of time to stock up on festive treats thanks to the supermarket's extended opening hours. Most stores will close at 11pm in the days leading up to Christmas Eve and some convenience shops will open until midnight.

On Christmas Eve, the majority of Waitrose stores will open from 7am-6pm, and on New Year's Eve, 8am-6pm.

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with the exception of Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours.

To find out more visit waitrose.com.

Morrisons

Morrisons are yet to reveal Christmas opening times for 2020. Keep an eye on your local branch by visiting my.morrisons.com.