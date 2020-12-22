What do the royals eat on Boxing Day? All the details The royals always celebrate with a delicious feast

This year the royals will enjoy a slightly different Christmas and Boxing Day, with Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh planning to celebrate Christmas "quietly" at Windsor Castle for the first time in over 30 years. The royal family typically celebrates at Sandringham estate with the most incredible feasts, and even though this year might be spent in different surroundings, we imagine they'll stick to the traditional dinner menu.

RELATED: The royal family's Christmas menu: breakfast, lunch, dinner AND afternoon tea

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson transforms home at Royal Lodge for Christmas

Kedgeree – a dish of flaked fish, rice, hard-boiled eggs with cream and curry powder – is typically on the menu

Pre-pandemic the royals would spend each Boxing Day at Sandringham House in Norfolk. For those staying with the Queen, the day would begin with a hearty buffet breakfast of kedgeree, bacon and eggs. Kedgeree is a dish of flaked fish, rice, hard-boiled eggs with cream and curry powder – just the thing to kick-start a relaxed family day.

READ: The Queen keeps her Christmas decorations up until February – here's the heartbreaking reason why

In previous years the royals have spent Boxing Day at Sandringham estate

They would then spend the rest of Boxing Day enjoying a range of outdoor pursuits, such as shooting, riding and walking around the vast estate. The family traditionally takes part in a pheasant shoot as well as horse riding, followed by an annual lunch of cold cuts and salads.

MORE: The Queen's Christmas gingerbread house belongs in a patisserie shop window

The annual lunch usually includes cold cuts and salads

The royal Boxing Day menu is typically lighter than that on Christmas Day, which consists of a full English breakfast, followed by a traditional turkey Christmas dinner and afternoon tea. Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who has worked for the Queen and Princess Diana, has cooked around seven Christmas dinners in his career and he revealed to HELLO! What to expect from the royal Christmas menu:

"It was the same meal every year," he said. "They're actually boring when it comes to festivities! They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys. We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children's nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch."

The family would dine on "turkey, different stuffings – sage and onion, chestnut – and the traditional sides like roast potatoes, mash potatoes, parsnips and Brussels sprouts," added Darren, and then Christmas pudding for dessert.