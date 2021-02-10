We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Waffles are huge right now in lockdown! We've done banana bread, sourdough, gingerbread houses and are so over cupcakes – this month is all about making your own scrumptious homemade waffles.

The great thing about waffles is they can be sweet or savoury and make a refreshing change from pancakes (anyone else dreaming of melted chocolate and cream?).

Of course, to make said waffles, you'll need a waffle maker machine and there are a huge variety for sale on Amazon. Go on, you know you want to…

MORE: 27 romantic meal kits for a cosy lockdown Valentine's Day dinner

Top 5 waffle makers to buy right now

Best waffle makers for durability

If you're looking for value for money, this waffle maker from Oster is perfect as it has a titanium-infused DuraCeramic non-stick coating that is said to last eight times longer than ordinary non-stick coatings.

The machine has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon and is easy to clean, has adjustable temperature control for either light and fluffy or crispy waffles. It looks pretty slick too!

Oster Titanium Infused DuraCeramic Belgian Waffle Maker £27, Amazon

MORE: Mary Berry's brilliant hack for baking a quick Victoria Sponge cake revealed

Best waffle makers for romantic breakfasts

Aw, we just love this waffle maker from Graef which creates heart-shaped waffles. Just the thing to surprise your other half with in the morning.

The machine has six baking levels with a very fancy touch control panel, a non-stick coating and is easy cleaning due to the internal hinge and heightened edge for keeping the fat inside the appliance (we're loving this – ever tried to clean a toastie machine?).

Graef WA80 Matt Finish Waffle Maker, £125, Amazon

MORE: 10 chocolate spreads you NEED to try: From Marks & Spencer to Lindt and M&M's

Best waffle makers for big waffles

If you REALLY love your waffles, this is the piece of kit for you. The VonShef waffle maker can cook four waffles at once, has an easy-clean non-stick plate coating and automatic temperature control and cool touch handle.

VonShef waffle maker, £44.99, Amazon

Best waffle makers for versatility

This waffle maker from Yabano is a great buy as it also doubles up as a panini and toastie maker too! The 3-in1 machine comes with three detachable plates with even a grill plate for meats like steak.

Yabano Sandwich Toaster, £42.99, Amazon

Best waffle makers for fun waffle cones

How cool are these waffle cones? It's like ice cream, but with a waffle. It's the answer to our lockdown stress.

Produced by StarBlue, the waffle maker makes two waffles, has non-stick cups and offers a money-back guarantee for the first two months if you're not happy with the product.

StarBlue double waffle maker, £33.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.