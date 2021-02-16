The Queen's secret ingredient for perfect pancakes revealed – see the royal recipe Her Majesty and Prince Philip's pancakes will be extra moist

Shrove Tuesday is one of the few days of the year when most people across the country cook the same dinner, including the Queen!

Her Majesty's royal chefs have revealed how the monarch and Prince Philip will mark the holiday, sharing their royal pancake recipe which includes a secret ingredient to "keep the pancakes moist" – homemade nutty butter.

"The Royal Chefs have suggested three ways to serve pancakes this #PancakeDay," read the Instagram caption, next to photos of the Queen's favourite pancake toppings.

"Jam and cream pancakes, classic lemon and sugar pancakes, savoury ham, leek and cheese pancakes. Enjoy and we hope you have a peaceful #ShroveTuesday," it continued.

The sweet and savoury suggestions quickly sparked a reaction from fans, who weighed in about the best toppings. "[Lemon] all the way. Anything else is blasphemous," joked one, while a second remarked: "Prefer the first one." A third added: "Sugar and lemon or Nutella."

Others noted the recipe itself created very thin pancakes rather than fluffy ones: "Sorry, but these seem like crêpes suzettes."

Regardless of the topping, take a look at how to make the royal recipe...

The Queen's royal pancake recipe

Ingredients

125g plain flour

30g sugar

2 medium eggs

1.5 egg yolks

Pinch of Salt

250ml milk

40g butter

Method

Step one

"To make the ‘beurre noisette’ (nutty butter in French), place butter in a pan and cook gently until all the water in the butter cooks off and the milk solids will separate to the bottom of the pan and gently golden. This will spit gently and once quietens down will have turned a nutty brown colour, set this aside to cool. This adds great flavour and keeps the pancakes moist," the chefs explained on the royal family's website.

Step two

Combine the dry ingredients with the eggs in stages to create a smooth batter. Add the milk in stages, and finally the beurre noisette.

Step three

Cook in a hot frying pan and flip it halfway through.

Step four

Serve with your favourite toppings.

