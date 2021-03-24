Amazon shoppers are going crazy over this mini cake pop maker - and it's perfect for Easter 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you’re looking for the perfect, easy treat to serve up for Easter - or any day this spring and summer - look no further than this kitchen essential that has racked up an Amazon cult following.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are raving over the Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker, which bakes up nine decadent mini cake pops. It comes in the cutest lilac color (another bonus of grabbing one this season) and it’s only $43.

Amazon shoppers are raving that the device bakes the perfect cake pops in minutes

If you’ve made cake pops you know creating those Instagram-perfect confections is no easy feat. It can take forever before you even get to the decorating process. So, this kitchen gadget is essential for cake pop aficionados or those who want to make them but are short on time.

One shopper who said the device makes “perfect cake pops,” added, “this mini cake pop maker is a life saver!”

She continued, “I used to make cake pops the traditional way with crumbled cake and frosting, then followed by rolling them into balls but that whole process took far too much time so I decided to invest in this machine. With this machine, I don't have to worry about the consistency of the cake pop and the frosting.”

Another added, “Buy this!.” She continued, “SO glad I bought this versus making cake pops by hand. I was able to make over 100 cake pops in under 2.5 hours (non decorated of course).”

That shopper also advised those who buy the cake popper to use the recipes in the booklet, and continued, “There's less water and the consistency is PERFECT!” Those recipes include vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, and more.

Cake pop recipes are endless, but the brochure includes a few to try too

The cake pop maker has nonstick baking plates, so bakers can spray it with oil, pour the batter, close the lid, bake for a few minutes, and it will create perfect round cake balls. You can pop them out easily, and wipe the plates down to clean it.

Although the baking tool is used for cake pops, there are some Amazon shoppers who have found other uses for it, including pizza and brownie bites, and donut holes.

"I love this thing,” one shopper wrote. “So far I have made pizza balls, bacon balls, taco balls, cinnamon rolls, cake, muffins, pancake bites, corn dog bites, biscuits, cornbread, and zucchini bread. I even heat up leftovers like mac and cheese for mac and cheese balls, and now food doesn't go to waste because my kids actually like the leftovers."

Sounds like a worthy investment to us.