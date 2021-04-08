Lorraine Kelly's daily diet: the TV star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Lorraine Kelly tends not to deny herself delicious food and chooses to eat in moderation. However, the Scottish TV star candidly discussed how her diet changed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been comfort eating during the pandemic and trying to find solace in jumbo-sized bars of fruit and nut chocolate and entire packets of ginger snaps," she told HELLO! during her first exclusive column and video diary of 2021.

"As a result, I have gone up a dress size, but I will try hard to substitute the sweets and crisps for fruit, but there's no way I'm going to deny myself food or go on a silly faddy diet.

"I think it's all about taking things at our own pace. We are all far more likely to stick to a healthy eating plan if we have proper tasty food, and won't drop out of an exercise routine if it's good fun."

Take a look at what Lorraine loves to eat at home with her husband Steve Smith and daughter Rosie – who are both impressive cooks.

What does Lorraine Kelly eat for breakfast?

During the workweek, Lorraine has very early starts so it's no surprise that she turns to quick and healthy meals for breakfast. Her go-to is porridge with honey, nuts, raisins or berries, but she treats herself to a more decadent meal over the weekend, courtesy of Steve!

She told Asda Good Living: "Sunday breakfast is his ‘special’ – a tower of a potato scone with bacon and black pudding and a poached egg on top."

What does Lorraine Kelly eat for lunch?

The TV presenter loves to batch cook celeriac soup

"I always have porridge and fruit for breakfast, and from now on I'm making a big pot of spicy vegetable soup at the beginning of the week that I can heat up quickly for lunch," she told HELLO!.

The 61-year-old often batch cooks homemade soup, and another one of her favourite recipes is a delicious-looking creamy celeriac soup that she shared in 2019 to support Centrepoint’s The Big Broth campaign.

Lorraine has also revealed that she enjoys stir fry or a big salad, but whatever meal she chooses tends to be filling enough to satisfy her until dinner. "I have learned the hard way that daft diets will ultimately make you fat. I do tend to eat sensibly during the week but I certainly don’t exist on sticks of celery, because I’d be miserable," she told The Sun.

What does Lorraine Kelly eat for dinner?

It appears Lorraine has a soft spot for international cuisine, as she was pictured enjoying a delicious dinner while visiting Rosie in Singapore in 2018. Pictures show the mum-of-one tucking into a hearty meal, with numerous noodle dishes and a fresh juice on the table.

Lorraine also revealed she loves spicy dishes, so Indian and Thai food are also favourites in her household. "Steve makes a really good hot beef rendang," she told Asda Good Living. "Singapore chilli crab is another favourite," she said, before revealing she doesn't forget her Scottish heritage!

While grilled fish and other fresh seafood are among her favourite foods, she is also partial to a classic British pub meal of fish and chips.

What snacks does Lorraine Kelly eat?

Lorraine's daughter Rosie bakes delicious desserts

Lorraine has confessed that she loved to snack on sweet treats in the evenings - and we can see why when her daughter Rosie bakes tasty desserts such as her pear tart! But the mum-of-one tries to stick to healthy, balanced meals and reduce her snacking.

"I will continue to have a normal dinner at night, but I'm cutting out the snacks and the 7pm cup of tea with a big plate of treats," Lorraine said.

