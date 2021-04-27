Ruth Langsford's daily diet: What the Loose Women star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The TV presenter recently started a couch to 5k training programme

This Morning's Ruth Langsford has an army of fans who love tuning in to watch her presenting on our favourite daytime TV programmes – but how does the star juggle her busy schedule and keep her mental and physical health in check?

The TV presenter has spoken openly about her menopause in the past, admitting to struggling with the new phase in her life. Ruth has since incorporated healthy eating and exercise habits into her lifestyle.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals her breakfast and snacks for the day

In lockdown, the wife of fellow TV host Eamonn Holmes took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day – which has recently turned into the couch to 5k challenge!

Inspired by friend and fashion guru Gok Wan to start running, Ruth said: "I'm so excited that I've done it and I've finished. My legs felt very heavy at the end of my last run, but then you have a nice cool down walk and I feel great! I might reward myself with a frothy coffee…"

The star also loves to cook and get creative in the kitchen, often sharing snaps of her meals with her Instagram followers.

What does Ruth Langsford eat for breakfast?

Ruth is super-organised when it comes to pre-preparing her meals.

In a video shared on Instagram before lockdown, she revealed what she would be eating for breakfast and snacks, including hard-boiled eggs, ham, tomatoes, avocado, carrots and houmous, apple and cheese slices, and a green juice.

She strikes the perfect balance between healthy fats from avocado and eggs, protein from ham and cheese, and carbohydrates and vitamins and minerals from a plethora of fruit and veg.

What does Ruth Langsford eat for lunch?

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Ruth shared a video of herself and her mum enjoying lunch at a restaurant. She opted for a smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce and cucumber open sandwich, alongside a "frothy coffee".

Again, the large variety of food groups would help to harness Ruth's hormones during the menopause, while giving her plenty of energy to tackle the day.

Ruth previously shared an omelette she made for lunch

More recently, she shared a video of an omelette she made at home following her daily walk. She wrote, "Using what I could find in the fridge omelette! Peppers, onions, courgette, garlic. Finished off under the grill with Parmesan cheese."

Ruth enjoys vitamin-packed salads for lunch too, as we can see from a recent clip she shared on Instagram.

That's one healthy lunch!

"Sunday night food prep for Monday’s breakfast & lunch," she said. "Following @justinepattison idea of putting my Greek salad in a separate container with dressing at the bottom, cucumber, toms, feta & olives in the middle and salad leaves on the top....the dressing doesn’t make everything soggy then. Tip out to serve...I’m having chargrilled chicken & a dollop of houmous with mine."

What does Ruth Langsford eat for dinner?

Dinner is just as delicious as the rest of Ruth's day in meals. She often shares her recipes on social media, including this 'Cheat's meatballs' creation, using shop-bought meatballs, frozen onions, frozen garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, beef Oxo cubes, dried basil and bay leaves.

What's key to take from Ruth's approach to dieting is that a) ingredients for her meals are easily obtainable, and b) her methods won't take up much of your time.

Ruth also enjoys dinner out at restaurants with her husband Eamonn Holmes. She previously shared this video of a Lebanese meal, where she opted for what seems to be a chicken and pork combination, with rice, chips and tomatoes.

And alcohol? When Eamonn quipped on This Morning, "Imagine how much more gorgeous you could be if you gave up booze," Ruth replied, "Never going to happen, I don't care now, I'm too old to worry."

