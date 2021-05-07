This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved pan replaces 8 of your cooking tools - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you want to elevate your cooking game AND declutter your kitchen, you're going to love this news: there's an innovative pan that will replace EIGHT kitchen tools and it's 20% off on sale at Nordstrom.

You may have heard of the Our Place 'Always Pan' – it got Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop seal of approval and is Instagram famous, too.

The nonstick fry and sauté pan, which comes in five colors, is everything from a steamer to a spoon rest. Prep, serve and store, all in the same pan.

The deceptively simple pan set, described as 'OMG wow' by one reviewer, comes in five colors

Our Place 'Always Pan', was $145 now $115 (£87.72), Nordstrom

"This pan is so versatile it almost never leaves my stove," said one reviewer, while another wrote raved about "all of the other little features you don't notice until they make you go 'omg wow'.

"For example you can drain pasta directly from the pan. The top of the lid doesn't get hot, you have a resting space for the wooden spoon. I could go on and on."

The Always Pan is the star cooking tool from Our Place, which was launched by Shiza Shahid, the co-founder and former CEO of the non-profit Malala Fund. The brand is all about ethically-made, chic and practical cookware for today's multiethnic kitchen.

If you are in the US or Canada, you can also shop the pan (get 20% off with the code GOODTASTE30) as well as the brand's full range, on the Our Place website – including the bestselling Our Place 'Dinner for Four' bundle, which is on sale for $40 off.

Our Place 'Dinner for Four' bundle, more colors available, was $290 now $250, Our Place

The bundle includes the Always Pan as well as four of each: hand-painted porcelain plates, hand-blown stackable glasses and nesting bowls.

Each piece is available in multiple colors so you can mix and match or choose a single hue for the set.

