Jamie Oliver's G&T heatwave hack is pure genius

The sun is out at long last and we're loving lazy afternoons spent in the garden. If you're feeling the heat after months cooped up indoors, however, Jamie Oliver has the best hack for sprucing up your summer drink while cooling off at the same time. The Keep Cooking Family Favourites star shared the simple trick on his Instagram page last year, and fans were loving it.

Jamie wrote: "#TopTip for these warmer days!! When you're making ice cubes, pop in some fresh fruit, herbs or even edible flowers before you freeze! An easy way to jazz up your favourite summer drink whilst also keeping it ice cold! Looks so impressive too! Who's going to give this a go??"

Jamie posted before and after photos of the ingenious ice cubes which look so pretty.

The TV chef used a combination of sliced lemons, limes, oranges, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries plus and colourful edible flowers to make his arty ice cubes - we can just imagine wowing our garden guests with these floral and fruity beauties.

Step 1: Place fruit in an ice cube tray

The star's fans loved the creation too, with one posting: "G & T time, great idea." Another said: "This is brilliant," while one follower wrote, "Wow, looks so delicious as well as simple."

Step 2: cover in water and freeze

To make, simply gather your chosen sliced fruit, berries and flowers and place them in an ice cube tray. Cover with cool water then place in the freezer to make the ice cubes. Once firm, add to a soft drink or alcoholic beverage like a Gin & Tonic.

We reckon this would look even prettier with some edible flowers in the mix. Enjoy!

Edible flowers, £5.20, Amazon

Meanwhile, Jamie also shared several delicious-looking summer recipes with fans this week.

Posting a montage of refreshing drinks and snacks, he wrote: "As the sun is FINALLY out this week in the UK, here's some inspiration to keep cool - from ice lollies, to refreshing cordials and cocktails. If you prep the ice lollies tonight, you'll really thank yourself tomorrow!! All recipes on my website."

The recipes include his Super Smoothie Ice Lollies (healthy and delicious, plus you can freeze them to turn them into ice lollies), Frozen Berry Margarita (get two of your five a day in this refreshing alcoholic drink), and Piña Colada Ice Lollies (need we say more).

