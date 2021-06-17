The Queen eats her burgers in a surprising way – and it's quite posh The monarch's former chef revealed the fascinating fact

The royal family are said to enjoy a barbecue just as much as us regular folk, and when the Queen stays at her Scottish summer residence Balmoral during the summer, she is even known to eat burgers.

That's enough of a surprise already, but did you know that the British monarch eats her burger in an unconventional way?

Her Majesty's former chef, Darren McGrady, previously shared some fascinating information on how the Queen eats a burger, and we're amazed.

Speaking to Insider, Darren said: "Her Majesty's Victorian upbringing dictates that the only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea." She, therefore, does not eat fast food but does enjoy a burger now and again.

The Queen dresses in a more relaxed way at home in Scotland

The chef explained how he would make burgers from the deer the royals would shoot at Balmoral, and he would then stuff the venison with other ingredients including cranberries. However, the BIG difference between how we eat a burger and how the Queen eats a burger is this: she ditches the bun.

"They would have burgers, but not the buns. So they would eat it with their knife and fork," he added.

Well, that's a new one. A burger without a bun, and not in one's hand? We're not sure we'd be able to follow this protocol… unless we were dining with Her Majesty perhaps.

The monarch prefers her burger without the bun

The 'no finger food' rule amongst royalty also causes an issue when it comes to fruit.

Chef Darren, who was head chef in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace from 1982 to 1993, has also revealed how the Queen eats bananas.

The monarch is said to cut off the top and bottom of the fruit, then slice the skin lengthways, before cutting the banana into small pieces to pick at with her knife and fork.

And if pineapples were on the menu at Buckingham Palace, they would have to be "hollowed out" in order to be sliced and inserted back into the pineapple, before being eaten using cutlery.