M&S just launched a hamper for dogs - and it includes a G&T for you too!

We may have perfected the art of picnicking since lockdown began, with social restrictions forcing many of us to reconnect with nature and get used to alfresco socialising – but a positive to this trend is that our four-legged friends now get to enjoy the fun of outdoor dining too.

Marks & Spencer have just launched a delicious doggy picnic for your dog to enjoy, and it even includes a G&T for you!

Your dog will be treated to some tasty snacks and toys

The perfect gift for a dog lover with treats for both dog and owner, this treat bag not only includes a gin and tonic with delicious biscuits to enjoy, but the gift also contains dog treats and toys for a four-legged friend, all packed in a fun tote.

Not yet convinced? Wait until you see what goodies are in store for your perfect pooch…

Gin and tonic x 2

M&S gin and tonic dog toy

M&S sandwich dog toy

8 Crunchy tripe sticks

20 Meaty strips

8 Treat time chewy deli sausages

Family biscuit selection

Tote bag

Treats for You & Your Dog Gift Bag, £30, Marks & Spencer

Our pets made great isolation companions during lockdown, but after months indoors, many dog-owners have reported their pooches are suffering from symptoms of anxiety now that things are opening up. This is a common side effect as your dog transitions from lockdown to 'normal' life again.

So, instead of leaving them behind, bring them along to your next outdoor soiree. This delicious treat bag is enough to ensure they're fully entertained and fed for the evening with some of M&S's most popular dog treats.

