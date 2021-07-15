Royal kids' favourite foods revealed – and they're not what you'd expect From dinners to desserts, here's what the royal children love to eat...

Children can be notoriously picky about their food. While some are difficult to cook for, others can't get enough of certain foods, but how do the royal family's children fare on the scale of fussy eaters?

MORE: Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed – what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

We couldn't help but wonder if the likes of Kate Middleton and Prince William and Zara and Mike Tindall cook hearty comfort food for their kids, or if their royal tots are treated to more decadent dinners you may associate with royal banquets. A young Prince William and Harry would reportedly switch the menu from their royal nanny to trick their chef into making them pizza instead of chicken and veggies!

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do royals snack on? All is revealed...

It turns out that behind closed doors, many royal mums and dads are just like the rest of us when it comes to their family dinner menu.

Keep scrolling to find out Prince George, Mia Tindall and more royal kids' favourite foods...

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

We're very relieved to know that this royal trio love pasta and pizza!

In February 2019, Duchess Kate visited the Lavender Primary School in London and told Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust:

"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her," he revealed. "They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

RELATED: What do royal ladies snack on? Duchess Kate, Sophie Wessex and Co's favourite bites

MORE: Queen Maxima's daily diet is unbelievable - see her traditional Dutch chocolate breakfast

On another visit to St. Luke's Community Centre, Kate revealed how her three children like making pizza. She said: "I’ve done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

The wife of Prince William has also spoken of her children's love of vegetables. While filming with Mary Berry for a TV Christmas special, the Duchess divulged: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

Prince William and Prince Harry

The late Princess Diana with a young Prince William and Prince Harry

We know a fair amount about the princes' favourite childhood meals, thanks to their former chef Darren McGrady.

On his website, Darren says: "Whether they were at Buckingham or Kensington, William and Harry’s meals would consist of traditional, English food. A few favourites included Wills’ favourite cottage pie and peas, poached chicken and rice and fish cakes."

Darren added how the boys enjoyed a classic jam poly-poly, summer pudding and sticky toffee pudding. Yum!

The chef also recalls a funny time the princes swapped their nanny's note for their own note asking for pizza for dinner – except Darren recognised their writing and gave them roast chicken in fear of the nanny's response!

MORE: The Queen's daily diet: The monarch's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

READ: How to make Queen’s favourite chocolate cake - see simple recipe

Mia and Lena Tindall

Mike Tindall with Mia and Lena

The daughters of Zara and Mike Tindall are super lucky as both of their parents enjoy cooking and by the sounds of things, their meals are varied and very tasty.

Mike recently shared a photo from the family's kitchen of some delicious-looking cheeseburgers, writing: "Trying the @macandwild build yours at home and pretty happy with how they look!!! Get in my belly!!" We hope he left some for the girls!

SHOP: 18 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 that will revolutionise your cooking

The retired rugby player has also previously told The Mail: "She’s [Zara] a very good cook and cooks me everything. I cook too, but I’m the pudding guy – sticky toffee puddings, chocolate fondants and brownies."

He added: "I’m very good at following a recipe whereas Zara’s good at putting her own twist on things."

Archie Harrison

Duchess Meghan and Archie Harrison

Little Archie Harrison is sure to be enjoying his food and exploring new tastes. We're not sure what his favourite meals are per se, but we know he eats healthily.

Duchess Meghan's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin recently gave an interview to CBS presenter Gayle King. He said: "I'm sure the baby's going to be raised clean and green. She [Meghan] loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Totally!"

Isla and Savannah Phillips

Isla and Savannah Phillips

We're fairly certain that the daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips adore ice cream! We often see the siblings enjoying the sweet treat while at outdoor events – here they are with identical cones at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in September 2019.

RELATED: The Queen and royal family don't eat these 5 foods

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.